NOLA.com
'I will not promote from it.' Decision to suspend high-level NOPD promotions raises concerns
By MISSY WILKINSON,2 days ago
By MISSY WILKINSON,2 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Related SearchPolice promotionsConsent decree violationLaw enforcementNew Orleans police departmentNew OrleansCivil service department
Comments / 13
Add a Comment
MaryTrisha Hubbell
21h ago
Guest11
1d ago
View all comments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Distractify3 days ago
Mississippi News Group27 days ago
Former University of Kentucky student who used n-word 200 times and assaulted a Black woman is sentenced to jail
breezyscroll.com9 days ago
Where are they? Podcast1 day ago
The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel6 days ago
Thomas Smith1 day ago
Where are they? Podcast4 days ago
Colorful Louisiana Man Banned for Life from Ulta After Employee Allegedly Overheard Him Threatening to Blow Up Store
Latin Times2 days ago
theadvocate.com2 days ago
WWL-AMFM2 days ago
The HD Post23 days ago
NOLA.com1 day ago
Mississippi killer girlfriend’s disturbing texts to boyfriend getting McDonald’s before brutal death
The Mirror US2 days ago
Jacksonville Today10 days ago
Jacksonville Today12 days ago
Jacksonville Today11 days ago
Herbie J Pilato16 days ago
The HD Post11 days ago
Jacksonville Today23 days ago
Robert Russell Shaneyfelt13 days ago
David Heitz20 days ago
The Associated Press2 days ago
Robert Russell Shaneyfelt22 days ago
The HD Post1 day ago
Northern Kentucky Tribune21 days ago
hoodline.com2 days ago
WWL-AMFM22 hours ago
David Heitz5 days ago
The Current GA1 day ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.