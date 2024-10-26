NOLA.com
Louisiana ranked second in nation in 2023 for greenhouse gas emissions from major industries
By MARK SCHLEIFSTEIN,2 days ago
By MARK SCHLEIFSTEIN,2 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Related SearchGreenhouse gas emissionsIndustrial pollutionClimate changeGreenhouse gasCarbon footprintEnvironmental regulations
Comments / 3
Add a Comment
Larry Gremillion
1d ago
Clarissa Ambrose
1d ago
View all comments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NOLA.com2 days ago
Mississippi News Group27 days ago
Where are they? Podcast1 day ago
The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel6 days ago
Thomas Smith1 day ago
Where are they? Podcast4 days ago
WWL-AMFM2 days ago
The HD Post23 days ago
Dianna Carney5 days ago
Jacksonville Today10 days ago
Jacksonville Today12 days ago
Herbie J Pilato16 days ago
The HD Post11 days ago
Dianna Carney13 days ago
Robert Russell Shaneyfelt13 days ago
David Heitz20 days ago
Dianna Carney2 days ago
The HD Post1 day ago
Northern Kentucky Tribune21 days ago
Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
Palm Springs Tribune10 days ago
Dianna Carney5 days ago
David Heitz5 days ago
The Current GA1 day ago
NOLA.com1 day ago
Arizona Luminaria18 days ago
Robert Russell Shaneyfelt17 days ago
Tysonomo Multimedia19 days ago
Dianna Carney6 minutes ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.