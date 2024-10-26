Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • BBC

    Time has come for reparations dialogue, Commonwealth heads agree

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak

    Related Search

    CommonwealthSlave Trade reparationsReparations controversyCommonwealth summitFrederick MitchellChris Mason

    Comments / 121

    Add a Comment
    outspoken
    55m ago
    Y ... did they find a way to raise the dead.... this is a little out of date...no one who is alive now was a slave.....little lat bud ...
    JR
    55m ago
    Absolutely not
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Reparations for slavery could be included in Commonwealth document, UK concedes
    the-independent.com3 days ago
    Get ready to face harsh reality, Starmer to warn
    BBC5 hours ago
    African kings opposed eradicating slavery - Jenrick
    BBC2 days ago
    Speculation that WWE used Kevin Owens’ contractual status as an attempt to discredit wrestling reporter
    nodq.com2 days ago
    Commonwealth agrees 'time has come' for talks on legacy of slavery
    AFP2 days ago
    Florida Postal Worker Caught on Camera Dumping Hundreds of Election Mailers, Mail-In Ballot in Woods: Court
    Latin Times2 days ago
    'People say I don't really need a wheelchair'
    BBC1 day ago
    Sara Sharif likely suffered every day, jury told
    BBC2 days ago
    Doctor who urinated in hospital sink struck off
    BBC7 hours ago
    Descendant of slave owners says he supports paying reparations
    Talker2 days ago
    Child Trafficking Surge: A Deep Dive into U.S Immigration Loopholes
    digitalchew.com2 days ago
    Girl, 11, assaulted by man near golf club
    BBC22 hours ago
    Obama: ‘Just because Donald Trump acts goofy doesn’t mean his presidency wouldn’t be dangerous’
    The Hill2 days ago
    Man who questioned Trump on pet-eating lies during Univision town hall admits he is now voting for Harris
    The Independent9 days ago
    Voters Horrified to Discover It Is Not Illegal in North Carolina for Married Couples to Share Voting Booth: 'This Is F--king Insane'
    Latin Times2 days ago
    Parkinson's drug a 'life-changer' for former nurse
    BBC7 hours ago
    Woman who stabbed man to death loses murder appeal
    BBC2 days ago
    Climate set to warm by 3.1 C without greater action, UN report warns
    theweathernetwork.com1 day ago
    CNN data guru says there is a 60% chance the election ends with an 'Electoral College blowout'
    Fox News3 days ago
    Suspected drugs wash up on coast for a third time
    BBC22 hours ago
    "I worry about the youngsters who are trying to get by on a wage, which doesn't go far towards costs such as mortgages.
    BBC7 hours ago
    Vanished on the High Seas: Cruise Ship Mysteries
    Where are they? Podcast1 day ago
    Sixth arrest made after three people stabbed
    BBC2 days ago
    A puff on a joint - then six months of forced rehab in a concrete cell
    BBC1 day ago
    Popular shoe brand permanently laying off 77 SoCal employees
    The HD Post11 days ago
    Americans are feeling better about the economy after the Fed’s jumbo rate cut
    CNN2 days ago
    Strikes on Tehran another big escalation - Jeremy Bowen
    BBC2 days ago
    25 homeless people will get a path into housing under Jacksonville program
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    The economy is sturdy, boosting Harris' chances. But that doesn't mean she'll win.
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    UN: The world is on track for a catastrophic level of global warming
    Earth.com2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy