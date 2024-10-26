Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • actionnewsjax.com

    Israel attacks Iran in a series of pre-dawn airstrikes targeting military infrastructure

    By JON GAMBRELL, ADAM SCHRECK and TIA GOLDENBERG,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak

    Related Search

    CommonwealthIran'S self-defenseIsrael-Iran conflictIsrael Defense ForcesMiddle East tensionsRegional escalation

    Comments / 4

    Add a Comment
    Dan LaRue
    1d ago
    Go Israel 🇮🇱 with God's Blessings 🇮🇱 AMEN Dan USMC 🙏 up for peace
    Edward Fine
    2d ago
    Biden cannot make any rational decision he is brain dead,
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    North Korea knows its troops could desert in Ukraine. It has chilling ways to keep them in line.
    Business Insider4 days ago
    US government issues worldwide alert on Israel-related demonstrations
    NewsNation3 days ago
    Israeli weapon captured in rare photos of Beirut airstrike appears to be powerful smart bomb
    The Independent4 days ago
    JESSE WATTERS: Democrats just yanked Kamala Harris off the campaign trail
    Fox News5 days ago
    Israeli military launches strikes on military targets in Iran, officials say
    actionnewsjax.com2 days ago
    North Korean soldiers in Russia set to earn 23 times domestic wages, but payments uncertain
    koreadailyus.com5 days ago
    Former University of Kentucky student who used n-word 200 times and assaulted a Black woman is sentenced to jail
    breezyscroll.com9 days ago
    Farmer Hog-Tied Two Trespassers to ATV, Drove Them to Police Station Only to End Up In Handcuffs: 'They Were Frightened to Death'
    Latin Times3 days ago
    US applications for jobless benefits fall, but continuing claims rise to highest level since 2021
    actionnewsjax.com4 days ago
    A New Company is Linked to Deadly McDonald's Ecoli Outbreak, CDC Says
    Thomas Smith1 day ago
    AP sources: Chinese hackers targeted phones of Trump, Vance, people associated with Harris campaign
    actionnewsjax.com2 days ago
    Scoop: Israel sent message to Iran ahead of attack and warned against response
    Axios2 days ago
    Israel strikes Iran as payback for missile attack, risking escalation of Mideast wars
    actionnewsjax.com2 days ago
    The leaders of India and Spain launch India's first private military aircraft plant
    actionnewsjax.com7 hours ago
    Ukraine's Zelenskyy says North Korean troops are poised to join the war, cancels UN chief's visit
    actionnewsjax.com2 days ago
    Polls open in stable Uruguay in a vote free of political hostility seen elsewhere in the region
    actionnewsjax.com1 day ago
    ‘I Do Mean It, Actually’: Trump Town Hall Crowd Loudly Boos As He Wishes Kamala Harris Happy Birthday
    Mediaite7 days ago
    Gangs in Haiti open fire and hit a UN helicopter midair as violence surges
    actionnewsjax.com3 days ago
    Newly Released Photo Reveals Hezbollah Successfully Struck Netanyahu's Bedroom with Drone
    Latin Times5 days ago
    Vanished on the High Seas: Cruise Ship Mysteries
    Where are they? Podcast1 day ago
    Navigating Aging: Older men’s connections often wither when they’re on their own
    Northern Kentucky Tribune13 days ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today29 days ago
    Saudia Arabia and Iran squash decades of hostility with unprecedented joint military drills
    Fox News2 days ago
    Trump again denigrates Detroit while appealing for votes in a suburb of Michigan's largest city
    actionnewsjax.com1 day ago
    Israeli targeting of out-of-service nuclear site in Iran crosses 'red line'
    France 242 days ago
    Advocates for homeless rail against Englewood City Council
    David Heitz5 days ago
    Overboard Cruise Passenger Rescued by Firefighter on Ship Who Jumped Into Water
    J. Souza19 days ago
    American Airlines Refuses to Accommodate Disabled Veteran Amputee and Violates ADA and ACAA...AGAIN.
    Dr. Rob Garcia 21 hours ago
    Popular shoe brand permanently laying off 77 SoCal employees
    The HD Post11 days ago
    Hunger grows among active duty military
    Jacksonville Today24 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy