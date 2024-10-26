Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • NBC Sports

    Josh Paschal’s absence from Lions is related to treatment for his 2018 cancer battle

    By Michael David Smith,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak

    Related Search

    Josh paschalNfl player healthCancer treatment recoveryAmerican footballAidan HutchinsonCancer treatment

    Comments / 2

    Add a Comment
    Beverly Morse
    9h ago
    BLESSINGS TO YOU ❤️
    Daniel Reed
    1d ago
    All my prayers Josh just stay strong and lean on the Lord he is the great physician you rest and keep your teammates lifted up return when your able
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Lions found ideal Aidan Hutchinson replacement in blowout of Titans, and they need it
    FanSided14 hours ago
    Lions Blasted for Keeping Jared Goff in Game After Apparent Injury
    Heavy.com13 hours ago
    What They're Saying: Lions Blowout Is 'Perfect Setup' for Packers
    Detroit Lions On SI14 hours ago
    Former Michigan basketball star continues to suffer more and more setbacks
    Michigan Wolverines On SI2 days ago
    Christian Darrisaw needs season-ending knee surgery
    NBC Sports2 days ago
    'Twins' Star Danny DeVito, 79, Reveals Dying Wishes and Philosophy After Being Plagued by Rare Lifelong Growth-Stunting Disease: 'I Don't Celebrate Not Being Clark Gable'
    RadarOnline3 days ago
    What we know: Former Detroit Lions player shot in head while leaving gentlemen's club
    ClickOnDetroit.com3 days ago
    Detroit Lions Could Catch MASSIVE Break vs. Packers
    Detroit Sports Nation17 hours ago
    Michigan Receives Devastating Injury Update Ahead Of Michigan State Game
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Vehicle carrying Jones family hit by a rising barricade outside Levi’s Stadium
    NBC Sports12 hours ago
    ‘1000-Lb Sisters’ Star Tammy Slaton Makes a Major Move After 500-Pound Weight Loss
    Parade3 days ago
    Dan Campbell Gives Major Love To Potential Lions Trade Candidate
    Detroit Sports Nation1 day ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    'Leave It To Beaver' Star Tony Dow Struggled With Depression: A Look Back After Cancer Took His Life
    Herbie J Pilato9 days ago
    'High Level of Concern': Lions Could Face Packers Without Love
    Detroit Lions On SI3 hours ago
    In Memory of David Nelson: The Unsung Hero of 'Ozzie & Harriet' - On Screen and Off
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    New Lions DE Isaiah Thomas shows up for Week 8 in perfect style
    USA TODAY Sports Media Group21 hours ago
    ‘Pissed’ Aaron Rodgers Fires off Message After Jets Loss to Patriots
    Heavy.com15 hours ago
    A New Company is Linked to Deadly McDonald's Ecoli Outbreak, CDC Says
    Thomas Smith1 day ago
    Bears activate Travis Homer, Jacob Martin
    NBC Sports1 day ago
    Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan’s Son, John “Jack” Edward Thomas Moynahan, Looks Just Like His Father and Is Already Following in His Footsteps
    sportstalkline.com2 days ago
    Hollywood Child Actor Vanishes in 2006 and His Disappearance Remains Unsolved To This Day
    Where are they? Podcast4 days ago
    World Series Game 3 Dodgers vs. Yankees prediction: Odds, expert picks, betting trends, and stats
    NBC Sports10 hours ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney13 days ago
    Meet Moose: The Easy-Going & Lovable Tripod Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Older men’s connections often wither when they’re on their own
    Northern Kentucky Tribune13 days ago
    Meet Dotty: The Playful & Snuggly Beagle Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney27 days ago
    Lions Rookie Jake Bates Sets Franchise Record in 52-14 Win Over Tennessee Titans
    Athlon Sports11 hours ago
    Brian Kelly Ripped For 'Classless' Behavior During Saturday's Loss
    The Spun20 hours ago
    Tyrique Stevenson apologizes for taunting Commanders fan before final play
    NBC Sports10 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy