Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • NPR

    As the election nears, the swing state of Pennsylvania is a major focus

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak

    Related Search

    Pennsylvania electionsPresidential electionSwing state politicsPolitical campaignsPresidential electionsBarack Obama

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    These swing-state counties are key to understanding the presidential race
    NPRlast hour
    Young voters’ elation for Harris may be plateauing. And, redefining 'conservative'
    NPR2 days ago
    Consider This from NPR
    NPR1 day ago
    An Indiana teen died in 1866. How did her skull end up in an Illinois house's walls?
    NPR1 day ago
    Meet The Christians Pushing Back On Christian Nationalism
    NPR2 days ago
    Michelle Obama says she's a 'little angry' at the hesitation to vote for Harris
    NPR10 hours ago
    This week's quiz includes the word 'beclown' (if that's even a real word)
    NPR2 days ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel5 days ago
    Harris, Trump: Where they stand
    The Current GA1 day ago
    Florida fighting with the U.S. Justice Department over prosecuting Ryan Routh
    NPR2 days ago
    Man Sentenced to 18 Months for PPP Loan Fraud
    Tysonomo Multimedia8 days ago
    Lead in cinnamon: Where do things stand, 1 year after a scary recall?
    NPR2 days ago
    Popular shoe brand permanently laying off 77 SoCal employees
    The HD Post10 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney4 days ago
    ‘Too shameful to acknowledge’: Biden delivers historic apology for Indian boarding schools
    Arizona Luminaria12 hours ago
    Owners of ‘horrific’ funeral home plead guilty to federal fraud charges
    NPR1 day ago
    Amendment 3 marijuana issue fires up people on both sides
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today17 days ago
    Texas attorney general's statement rejects supporters of death row inmate's appeal
    NPR3 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy