Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • gamepressure.com

    “They Were Giggling”. Al Pacino Was Treated Terribly on the Set of The Godfather and Dreamed of Breaking Free from the Project

    By Editorials,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak

    Related Search

    Al Pacino'S careerThe Godfather filmMichael CorleoneAl PacinoFilm directorsActing roles

    Comments / 65

    Add a Comment
    Cate Hrackers
    1h ago
    He was amazing as Michael and fine and sexy AF back then.
    Don Zucco
    10h ago
    the headline is bogus.
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    'Dying' Al Pacino's Booze Regret: 'Godfather' Icon, 84, Admits He Only Gave Up Drinking When He Started Suffering Brutal Blackouts
    RadarOnline17 days ago
    Al Pacino says he went from $50 million to broke, joining a long list of stars who've experienced money troubles
    Insider6 days ago
    Al Pacino Sets Record Straight on Why He ‘Didn’t Show Up’ to Oscars
    mahoningmatters.com1 day ago
    Snoop Dogg Calls Out Martha Stewart After She Reveals the Shady Reason She'd Never Star in ‘The Golden Bachelorette’
    PureWow3 days ago
    10 Underrated Gangster Movies That Are Perfect From Start to Finish
    Collider2 days ago
    Country music star walks off stage as fans brawl at his show
    PennLive.com1 day ago
    Liam Neeson's Lonely Last Days: 'Taken' Star, 72, Declares He's 'Past' Dating 15 Years After Wife's Death — and Declares He's Ditching Action Roles
    RadarOnline2 days ago
    “I don’t care if it’s Jay Z, I don’t care if it’s Snoop”: Suge Knight Says Puff Diddy is Not the Only One to Blame, Expresses Disappointment Over His Friends in Music Industry
    fandomwire.com8 days ago
    Popular ‘Law & Order’ and ‘Blue Bloods’ actor dies
    Cleveland.com17 days ago
    Watch shocking never-before-seen footage from JFK assassination after it sells at auction for $110,000
    The US Sun28 days ago
    ‘Law & Order’ Actor Reveals He Was Raped and Tortured by John Wayne Gacy
    TheDailyBeast2 days ago
    Drew Barrymore Confirms She “Made Out” With Tyra Banks On ‘Hollywood Squares’ Reboot: “It’s A Moment I Will Never Forget”
    Decider.com3 days ago
    Sean Diddy Combs Freak Off Secret List Of Rules, ‘He’s One Sick Man’
    thenerdstash.com14 days ago
    What Happened To Rick From Pawn Stars?
    Escapist Magazine1 day ago
    Martha Stewart's Prison Nightmare: Lifestyle Guru Reveals She Was 'Forced into Solitary Confinement and Deprived of Food and Water for 24 Hours'
    RadarOnline2 days ago
    Outraged parents pull kids from class after they were allegedly made to listen to a gender diversity lecture from drag queen: ‘They weren’t letting us leave’
    New York Post5 days ago
    ‘They Begged Everybody Around Me.’ Pamela Anderson Gets Real About Wanting Nothing To Do With Baywatch Years Later And How She Ended Up In The Doc Anyway
    Cinemablend19 days ago
    19-Year-Old Confused To Learn Her 13-Year-Old Brother Is Actually Her Twin
    Elvis Duran and the Morning Show1 day ago
    Suge Knight Reveals What He Believes Will Happen to Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs In Prison If He’s Convicted
    Showbiz Cheat Sheet1 day ago
    Obama: ‘Just because Donald Trump acts goofy doesn’t mean his presidency wouldn’t be dangerous’
    The Hill1 day ago
    Puppy falls asleep in news anchor's arms during broadcast and gets adopted in no time
    Upworthy1 day ago
    Cops Claim Rosie O’Donnell’s Daughter Chelsea Was ‘Actively Using and Trafficking Meth’ Pre-Arrest
    Us Weekly3 days ago
    Michael Jackson Once Crashed One of Diddy’s Parties as Disgraced Rapper Says ‘Mike Was Smooth’: This Is ‘Not a Good Look’
    thenerdstash.com1 day ago
    King Charles’s Fury Over Queen Camilla Insults Leads to Sussexes’ Eviction from Frogmore, says Royal Commentator
    menzmag.com1 day ago
    Court Documents Allege That Elvis Presley And Priscilla Presley Have Secret Grandchild In Florida
    DoYouRemember?3 days ago
    Jennifer Aniston ‘Hurt and Betrayed’ By BFF Courteney Cox’s New Friendship with Ex Husband Brad Pitt
    In Touch Weekly3 days ago
    Former NBC Today Host Tamron Hall Says She Understands Why Hoda Kotb is Leaving the Network
    Shine My Crown6 days ago
    The Suicide of Naomi Judd: A Tragic Look Back Two Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato21 days ago
    Author Claims John Lennon And Yoko Ono Were Obsessed With Being ‘Skinny’
    DoYouRemember?19 hours ago
    Cause of Death for Rapper, 50, Was Suicide, ‘Devastated’ Family Says
    Heavy.com28 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy