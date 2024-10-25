Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • theaviationgeekclub.com

    When Sec. of Defense McNamara canceled the YF-12 Blackbird to fund the F-106X Mach 5 Interceptor. Then he canceled the F-106X program too.

    By Linda Sheffield Miller,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak

    Related Search

    Reconnaissance aircraftMilitary aircraftAir DefenseAir Force historyRobert McNamaraU.S. air

    Comments / 2

    Add a Comment
    John Zajac
    8h ago
    So much for the former Whiz Kid.
    azulejo
    15h ago
    McNamera was the pits
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Despite its stellar track record, the US Air Force retired the F-117 Nighthawk after only 25 years
    War History Online3 days ago
    Influencer Slammed for ‘Spreading Her Legs in Public for Attention’ With Embarrassing Train Station Yoga Display
    thenerdstash.com2 days ago
    What’s The Worst American Car Ever Made?
    Jalopnik1 day ago
    7 SUVs To Avoid Buying in 2025
    GOBankingRates23 hours ago
    Star Wars: Dawn of the Jedi – A New Era
    nashvillegab.com3 days ago
    'Imminent catastrophic public danger': Hundreds of doctors sound new alarm about Trump
    Raw Story2 days ago
    Martha Stewart's Prison Nightmare: Lifestyle Guru Reveals She Was 'Forced into Solitary Confinement and Deprived of Food and Water for 24 Hours'
    RadarOnline2 days ago
    Obama: ‘Just because Donald Trump acts goofy doesn’t mean his presidency wouldn’t be dangerous’
    The Hill1 day ago
    Kroger apologizes after shopper ‘abandoned’ $200 grocery cart blaming ‘ridiculous’ new checkout policy
    The US Sun1 day ago
    Hells Angels member who allegedly ‘walked through’ and mopped up blood of victim in vicious beating pleads guilty to weapons charges
    Law & Crime2 days ago
    Warren Buffett finally reveals his endorsement decision in 2024 election
    the-independent.com2 days ago
    Florida Teen Caught on Hospital Camera Bodyslamming Gynecologist for Allegedly Giving Mom Opioids After Procedure
    Latin Times2 days ago
    ‘Insane’ Price of Buc-ee’s Brisket Sandwich Leaves Customers Charred
    Taste of Country1 day ago
    Ukraine targets North Korean soldiers with psychological warfare, offering ‘3 meals a day’
    koreadailyus.com2 days ago
    Apparently, these are the dirtest cruise ships sailing around the U.S.
    Time Out3 days ago
    B-17E “Desert Rat” Restoration Update – Winter 2024
    vintageaviationnews.com1 day ago
    Fact Check: 65-Foot 'Kodiak Sharks' Have Been Discovered in Lake Michigan?
    Snopes1 day ago
    Harris, Trump: Where they stand
    The Current GA1 day ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Sam’s Club says they’re investigating as shoppers slam retailer for forcing memberships even though they didn’t apply
    The US Sun5 days ago
    Shaq sacrificed $40m Reebok payday after a mom scolded him for selling shoes poor kids couldn't afford
    Upworthy1 day ago
    Horror as female diver is sucked through Antarctic iceberg and trapped underwater by ferocious current
    Daily Mail3 days ago
    Teen bought totaled Tesla Model 3 for $15k to restore and got huge shock retrieving on-board data
    The Mirror US2 days ago
    North Korean soldiers in Russia set to earn 23 times domestic wages, but payments uncertain
    koreadailyus.com4 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza15 days ago
    Intercepted Audio Reveals Russian Soldiers Complaining About North Korean Troops: 'What the F--k to Do with Them?'
    Latin Times1 day ago
    Harrowing 911 call made as 12-year-old girl shot herself after being targeted by world's worst catfish
    The Mirror US1 day ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune9 days ago
    Warning over Las Vegas hotel adding $500 fee to guests' bill
    Daily Mail1 day ago
    A training exercise gone wrong caused the sinking of the second American submarine lost since WWII
    War History Online3 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy