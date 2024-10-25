Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • gameranx.com

    Rumor: MS Has Modified The Multiplatform Deal Again, With Red Lines On Halo And Gears, And Other Ports On Pause

    By Ryan Parreno,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak

    Related Search

    Multiplatform gamingMicrosoft'S strategyGaming industryPlaystation 5 gamesVideo gameIndiana Jones

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    The Vast Majority Of PS5 Sales Are With Physical Disc Drives
    gameranx.com2 days ago
    Are More Xbox Games Coming To PlayStation and Nintendo Platforms?
    gameranx.com1 day ago
    Harris, Trump: Where they stand
    The Current GA1 day ago
    Playtonic Announces The Platforms For Their Upcoming Remaster Yooka-Replaylee, And It Includes “Nintendo (Eye Emoji)”
    gameranx.com2 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune9 days ago
    Monster Hunter Wilds Open Beta Will Be Playable To Everyone, Even Without Pre-Orders Or Subscriptions
    gameranx.com2 days ago
    Black Ops 6: How To Complete All Dark Ops
    gameranx.com8 hours ago
    Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered Video Breaks Down Difference In PS4/PS5 Visuals
    gameranx.com1 day ago
    Black Ops 6: How To Solve the Scavenger Hunt in Separation Anxiety
    gameranx.com8 hours ago
    San Bernardino County retailer sells winning $5 Million Scratchers
    The HD Post21 days ago
    Parties deploy poll watchers for early voting, election day
    The Current GA12 hours ago
    Popular shoe brand permanently laying off 77 SoCal employees
    The HD Post10 days ago
    Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – How to Turn Off Leaning | Corner Slicing Guide
    gameranx.com1 day ago
    Chemically converted THC saps revenue from Colorado’s legal marijuana industry, state says
    Matt Whittaker29 days ago
    ‘Too shameful to acknowledge’: Biden delivers historic apology for Indian boarding schools
    Arizona Luminaria13 hours ago
    Georgia hits 1 million mark in early voting
    The Current GA5 days ago
    Silent Hill 2 Remake: All Glimpses of the Past Locations | Echoes Trophy Guide
    gameranx.com1 day ago
    Helldivers 2 Preps For “Truth Enforcers” Warbond Drop
    gameranx.com2 days ago
    Pearl Abyss Confirms They Chose To Publish Crimson Desert, As Even More Game Details Emerge
    gameranx.com2 days ago
    Silent Hill 2 Remake: How to Get the “Leave” Ending
    gameranx.com1 day ago
    Super Mario Party Jamboree: How To Unlock New Characters & Boards
    gameranx.com2 days ago
    Latest Alan Wake 2 Patch Adds PS5 Pro Features And Improves Performance For Xbox Series S
    gameranx.com2 days ago
    Black Ops 6: How To Open The Safe | Safehouse Puzzle Guide
    gameranx.com2 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza15 days ago
    Silent Hill 2 Remake: Lakeview Hotel Music Box Puzzle Guide
    gameranx.com2 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post25 days ago
    Black Ops 6: All Safe Locations & Solutions Guide
    gameranx.com8 hours ago
    Silent Hill 2 Remake: Final Boss Fight Guide
    gameranx.com2 days ago
    Dragon Age The Veilguard Drops Launch Trailer
    gameranx.com2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy