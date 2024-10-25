Guitar World Magazine
“In terms of sheer value for money, it’s hard to beat”: Sterling by Music Man Joe Dart Artist Series Bass review
By Nick Wells,2 days ago
By Nick Wells,2 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Related SearchJoe dartErnie ballDart
Comments /
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
“He was backstage in the Marquee cleaning off his guitar and said, ‘Look!’ The paint was starting to come away in chips – he was almost crying”: How Rory Gallagher's 1961 Strat got its now-iconic relic’d finish
Guitar World Magazine10 days ago
“It’ll suit those players who like to hit hard and make their guitar really shout”: Epiphone Masterbilt Texan review
Guitar World Magazine21 hours ago
“My riff writing started to do well after I changed my perspective… I don’t listen to a bunch of heavy music anymore”: Meet Clayton King, the riff machine using EDM and nature shows to wring fresh savagery from his custom Ibanez monstrosity
Guitar World Magazine2 days ago
Herbie J Pilato21 days ago
“A great statement guitar. It looks fantastic, plays well and sounds superb”: Epiphone Jimi Hendrix Love Drops Flying V review
Guitar World Magazine2 days ago
Dianna Carney4 days ago
Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
Palm Springs Tribune9 days ago
Dianna Carney15 days ago
Dianna Carney1 day ago
Where are they? Podcast3 days ago
Northern Kentucky Tribune1 day ago
Dianna Carney1 day ago
The HD Post10 days ago
'Leave It To Beaver' Star Tony Dow Struggled With Depression: A Look Back After Cancer Took His Life
Herbie J Pilato8 days ago
Dianna Carney23 days ago
Dianna Carney23 days ago
Northern Kentucky Tribune9 days ago
Alameda Post28 days ago
“The Holy Grail of rackmount tube preamps is back”: Soldano revives two highly elusive rack units beloved by Steve Lukather, Peter Frampton and Vivian Campbell for the first time in decades
Guitar World Magazine1 day ago
Dianna Carney2 days ago
Northern Kentucky Tribune12 days ago
Dianna Carney5 days ago
Dianna Carney26 days ago
“Durability, quick action, and a lifetime of switching enjoyment”: EarthQuaker Devices’ new utility pedals are built to last a lifetime – and could be the key to a smooth-operating pedalboard
Guitar World Magazine1 day ago
The HD Post7 days ago
Herbie J Pilato10 days ago
Explore Beaufort SC26 days ago
Explore Beaufort SC4 days ago
Matt Whittaker13 days ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.
Comments / 0