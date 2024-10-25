Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • skyandtelescope.org

    This Week's Sky at a Glance, October 25 – November 3

    By Alan MacRobert,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak

    Related Search

    Comet Tsuchinshan-AtlasWaning crescent moonSky & telescopeWinter solsticeNorthern hemisphereCarl Sagan

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    San Bernardino County retailer sells winning $5 Million Scratchers
    The HD Post21 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Hollywood Child Actor Vanishes in 2006 and His Disappearance Remains Unsolved To This Day
    Where are they? Podcast3 days ago
    ‘Too shameful to acknowledge’: Biden delivers historic apology for Indian boarding schools
    Arizona Luminaria13 hours ago
    Parties deploy poll watchers for early voting, election day
    The Current GA12 hours ago
    Popular shoe brand permanently laying off 77 SoCal employees
    The HD Post10 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney4 days ago
    New Coronagraph Is Observing the Sun
    skyandtelescope.org2 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today17 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza15 days ago
    Here’s when early voting begins on the First Coast
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney12 days ago
    Vanished on the High Seas: Cruise Ship Mysteries
    Where are they? Podcast16 hours ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz19 days ago
    Georgia hits 1 million mark in early voting
    The Current GA5 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney9 days ago
    Meet Brie: The Sweet & Tiny Puppy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Hunger grows among active duty military
    Jacksonville Today23 days ago
    Meet The Dog Saved From Being Euthanized "Purely For Space" Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney23 days ago
    Chemically converted THC saps revenue from Colorado’s legal marijuana industry, state says
    Matt Whittaker29 days ago
    Meet Moose: The Easy-Going & Lovable Tripod Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Trump leads Harris by 10 points in Florida, UNF poll finds
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Local Dog Rescue Reveals They're In Urgent Need Of More Foster Homes
    Dianna Carney4 days ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz13 days ago
    Major retailers prepare for potential food shortages – Inland Empire may step in to fill the gap
    The HD Post24 days ago
    New report says California ranks #3 nationwide for job seekers
    The HD Post26 days ago
    Denver spends another $800,000 on migrant food
    David Heitz10 days ago
    JD Vance returns to Tucson to rally Republicans and woo independents
    Arizona Luminaria4 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today23 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy