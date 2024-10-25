Guitar World Magazine
“This was the very first electric blues track I ever felt a strong connection to”: Joe Bonamassa pays tribute to Eric Clapton’s Stratocaster years
By Joe Bonamassa,2 days ago
By Joe Bonamassa,2 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Related SearchEric ClaptonJoe BonamassaBlues music historyVintage guitarsFender guitarsGuitar playing techniques
Comments /
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
“There are long winding passages, it’s almost womb-like… That’s something that would have really spoken to a guy like Jimi”: How Jimi Hendrix masterminded the ultimate sonic playground where Led Zeppelin and The Clash came to record
Guitar World Magazine2 days ago
“A great statement guitar. It looks fantastic, plays well and sounds superb”: Epiphone Jimi Hendrix Love Drops Flying V review
Guitar World Magazine2 days ago
“It’ll suit those players who like to hit hard and make their guitar really shout”: Epiphone Masterbilt Texan review
Guitar World Magazine22 hours ago
“The CE has been with us since the very early days of PRS. I love celebrating this model”: PRS radically upgrades its CE range with dashing new tonewoods – and an expansive pickup switch that has never been seen in the lineup before
Guitar World Magazine1 day ago
“Bob Dylan asked me almost every day: ‘Hey, when are you going to sell me that ’64 Jazzmaster?’” Jason & the Scorchers’ Warner E. Hodges toured with Dylan, borrowed the Ramones’ gear – and played a Tele that survived a tractor
Guitar World Magazine2 days ago
Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
Palm Springs Tribune9 days ago
Herbie J Pilato21 days ago
“The Holy Grail of rackmount tube preamps is back”: Soldano revives two highly elusive rack units beloved by Steve Lukather, Peter Frampton and Vivian Campbell for the first time in decades
Guitar World Magazine1 day ago
Dianna Carney15 days ago
Dianna Carney26 days ago
'Leave It To Beaver' Star Tony Dow Struggled With Depression: A Look Back After Cancer Took His Life
Herbie J Pilato8 days ago
“Durability, quick action, and a lifetime of switching enjoyment”: EarthQuaker Devices’ new utility pedals are built to last a lifetime – and could be the key to a smooth-operating pedalboard
Guitar World Magazine1 day ago
Explore Beaufort SC26 days ago
Explore Beaufort SC4 days ago
Alameda Post28 days ago
The HD Post10 days ago
Herbie J Pilato10 days ago
The HD Post3 days ago
Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
Dianna Carney2 days ago
Camilo Díaz7 days ago
The Lantern21 days ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.
Comments / 0