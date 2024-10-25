Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • PennLive.com

    Feds’ $87m investment in new manufacturing plant in Pa. could create nearly 900 jobs

    By J.D. Prose,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak

    Related Search

    Infrastructure investmentFederal fundingJob creationClean EnergyAllegheny countyJoe Biden

    Comments / 78

    Add a Comment
    Leroy D. Ortman
    20h ago
    Why are taxpayers paying for this if it’s so good then why aren’t the owners paying for it
    Guest
    1d ago
    yup, if Trump wins, the plant will go bankrupt within the year. nothing but kickbacks for elite donors. typical progressive socialist marxist democrat party and mainstream media misinformation propaganda bullshit again and again
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Florida Postal Worker Caught on Camera Dumping Hundreds of Election Mailers, Mail-In Ballot in Woods: Court
    Latin Times1 day ago
    Disgruntled Walmart Ex-Employee Caught on Camera Urinating on Hundreds of Dollars Worth of Products: Police
    Latin Times1 day ago
    The USAF accidentally dropped a nuclear bomb 15,000 feet onto a South Carolina family's playhouse
    War History Online1 day ago
    Fraudulent voter registrations seized in Pennsylvania
    The Center Square1 day ago
    'Going to get him killed': Marjorie Taylor Greene freaks after Harris' latest Trump remark
    Raw Story3 days ago
    Beloved Pennsylvania Eatery Serves The 'Best Sandwich' In The Entire State
    102.5 WDVE1 day ago
    San Bernardino County retailer sells winning $5 Million Scratchers
    The HD Post21 days ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel5 days ago
    'It's long overdue': Biden apologizes for federal government's role in brutal Indian boarding schools
    Scripps News1 day ago
    Harris, Trump: Where they stand
    The Current GA1 day ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza15 days ago
    Popular Snack Recalled Across Pennsylvania Linked To Deadly Bacteria
    102.5 WDVE2 days ago
    Man Sentenced to 18 Months for PPP Loan Fraud
    Tysonomo Multimedia8 days ago
    Popular shoe brand permanently laying off 77 SoCal employees
    The HD Post10 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney4 days ago
    ‘Too shameful to acknowledge’: Biden delivers historic apology for Indian boarding schools
    Arizona Luminaria12 hours ago
    100 million affected in worst U.S. health care data breach of all time
    Digital Trends2 days ago
    Pennsylvania high school football scores for October 25, 2024
    CBS Pittsburgh1 day ago
    Kamala Harris Leverages Josh Shapiro as Pennsylvania’s Secret Weapon
    digitalchew.com1 day ago
    Road closing today: Making way for delivery of ‘massive’ cupola going to Downs of Nicholson
    Northern Kentucky Tribune1 day ago
    Amendment 3 marijuana issue fires up people on both sides
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today17 days ago
    Man Killed on Cruise Ship Excursion in The Bahamas, Passenger Facing Charges
    J. Souza1 day ago
    New dental clinic provides care to underserved populations
    The Lantern10 days ago
    American Airlines Refuses to Accommodate Disabled Veteran Amputee and Violates ADA and ACAA...AGAIN.
    Dr. Rob Garcia 17 hours ago
    Trump really could be the next president. So it’s time to call his instincts what they are: fascist | Jonathan Freedland
    The Guardian1 day ago
    Parties deploy poll watchers for early voting, election day
    The Current GA11 hours ago
    Opinion: Trump’s secret weapon may tip the election
    The Hill17 hours ago
    25 homeless people will get a path into housing under Jacksonville program
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy