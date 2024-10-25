PennLive.com
Feds’ $87m investment in new manufacturing plant in Pa. could create nearly 900 jobs
By J.D. Prose,2 days ago
By J.D. Prose,2 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Related SearchInfrastructure investmentFederal fundingJob creationClean EnergyAllegheny countyJoe Biden
Comments / 78
Add a Comment
Leroy D. Ortman
20h ago
Guest
1d ago
View all comments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Florida Postal Worker Caught on Camera Dumping Hundreds of Election Mailers, Mail-In Ballot in Woods: Court
Latin Times1 day ago
Disgruntled Walmart Ex-Employee Caught on Camera Urinating on Hundreds of Dollars Worth of Products: Police
Latin Times1 day ago
War History Online1 day ago
The Center Square1 day ago
Raw Story3 days ago
102.5 WDVE1 day ago
The HD Post21 days ago
The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel5 days ago
'It's long overdue': Biden apologizes for federal government's role in brutal Indian boarding schools
Scripps News1 day ago
The Current GA1 day ago
Jacksonville Today9 days ago
102.5 WDVE2 days ago
Tysonomo Multimedia8 days ago
The HD Post10 days ago
Dianna Carney4 days ago
Arizona Luminaria12 hours ago
Digital Trends2 days ago
CBS Pittsburgh1 day ago
digitalchew.com1 day ago
Northern Kentucky Tribune1 day ago
Jacksonville Today1 day ago
Jacksonville Today17 days ago
The Lantern10 days ago
American Airlines Refuses to Accommodate Disabled Veteran Amputee and Violates ADA and ACAA...AGAIN.
Dr. Rob Garcia 17 hours ago
Trump really could be the next president. So it’s time to call his instincts what they are: fascist | Jonathan Freedland
The Guardian1 day ago
The Current GA11 hours ago
The Hill17 hours ago
Jacksonville Today11 days ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.