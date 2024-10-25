Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • PennLive.com

    College football Week 9 picks against the spread: Penn State-Wisconsin, LSU-Texas A&M and more

    By Johnny McGonigal,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak

    Related Search

    Penn State-WisconsinCollege football picksWeek 9 predictionsSports bettingCollege footballCollege Sports

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Where Abdul Carter, Drew Allar and other Penn State stars land in midseason NFL mock drafts
    PennLive.com22 hours ago
    Country music star walks off stage as fans brawl at his show
    PennLive.com1 day ago
    Mega Millions numbers: Are you the lucky winner of Friday’s $229 million jackpot?
    PennLive.com1 day ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney4 days ago
    Hollywood Child Actor Vanishes in 2006 and His Disappearance Remains Unsolved To This Day
    Where are they? Podcast3 days ago
    Amendment 3 marijuana issue fires up people on both sides
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today17 days ago
    Legendary pop star postpones six tour concerts due to illness
    PennLive.com2 days ago
    Parties deploy poll watchers for early voting, election day
    The Current GA11 hours ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney9 days ago
    #AskJAXTDY | How did DeSantis get so much public funding for his campaigns?
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    Georgia Supreme Court rejects Republican attempt to quickly reinstate invalidated election rules
    The Current GA3 days ago
    Here’s when early voting begins on the First Coast
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Ohio State Wexner Medical Center survey advises adults who suspect they have ADHD to seek out proper diagnoses
    The Lantern1 day ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney12 days ago
    Meet Moose: The Easy-Going & Lovable Tripod Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    JD Vance returns to Tucson to rally Republicans and woo independents
    Arizona Luminaria4 days ago
    Meet Brie: The Sweet & Tiny Puppy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Hard-nosed veteran linebacker set to return to Pittsburgh Steelers after injury
    PennLive.com2 days ago
    New report says California ranks #3 nationwide for job seekers
    The HD Post26 days ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz13 days ago
    In Memory of Singer Jermaine Stewart: 27 Years After His Tragic Death by AIDS-related Liver Cancer
    Herbie J Pilato19 days ago
    Gov. Beshear signs executive order establishing Governor’s Council of Second Chance Employers
    Northern Kentucky Tribune9 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Older men’s connections often wither when they’re on their own
    Northern Kentucky Tribune12 days ago
    Denver spends another $800,000 on migrant food
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Colorado Parks and Wildlife recommends denial of Silver Spur Ranches claim for wolf damage
    Matt Whittaker24 days ago
    Florida Judge Alberto Miliam Caught Making Improper Comments & How to Report Judicial Misconduct
    Edmond Thorne8 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today23 days ago
    New York Giants' key starting offensive lineman suffers injury, could miss Steelers game
    PennLive.com1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy