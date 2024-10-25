Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • PennLive.com

    Walmart expansion, more Sheetz and Wawa sites, and 21 other projects proposed in central Pa.

    By Daniel Urie,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak

    Related Search

    Land development plansWalmart expansionAffordable housingHousing developmentWalmart supercenterMiddlesex township

    Comments / 11

    Add a Comment
    Andy
    1d ago
    yes the economy's booming so f your bodenomics dufuk excuses Trump brainwashed dufuks.
    Nelson Haight
    1d ago
    rutters
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Daylight Saving Time 2024: Don’t forget to turn your clocks back on this day
    AL.com1 day ago
    Walmart’s new receipt check scanner sees workers stop shoppers as they leave store – machine checks 3 things
    The US Sun1 day ago
    Five Individuals Taken into Custody for Human Trafficking and Felony Drug Charges
    Mississippi News Group28 days ago
    Kroger apologizes after shopper ‘abandoned’ $200 grocery cart blaming ‘ridiculous’ new checkout policy
    The US Sun23 hours ago
    Family of Women Killed in Walmart Oven Share More Gruesome Details, Start GoFundMe
    Distractify2 days ago
    Court Documents Allege That Elvis Presley And Priscilla Presley Have Secret Grandchild In Florida
    DoYouRemember?3 days ago
    Massive chicken, meat recall: Avoid these products sold at Costco, Walmart, Trader Joe’s and more
    The Staten Island Advance3 days ago
    Daylight saving time 2024 is ending: When do we 'fall back' an hour?
    KAKE TV1 day ago
    Man Finds Two Bins On His Lawn, Opens Them And Sees 40 Eyes Staring Back At Him
    happywhisker.com2 days ago
    Which City Is The Drunkest In All Of Pennsylvania?
    New Jersey 101.52 days ago
    Puppy falls asleep in news anchor's arms during broadcast and gets adopted in no time
    Upworthy1 day ago
    Hurricane Kristy is upgraded to Category 3 as experts reveal chance of US being hit
    Daily Mail3 days ago
    Florida Postal Worker Caught on Camera Dumping Hundreds of Election Mailers, Mail-In Ballot in Woods: Court
    Latin Times1 day ago
    Florida Teen Caught on Hospital Camera Bodyslamming Gynecologist for Allegedly Giving Mom Opioids After Procedure
    Latin Times2 days ago
    McDonald’s didn’t give Trump permission to serve fries. It didn’t need to
    CNN5 days ago
    Funeral home owners accused of storing bodies and sending fake ashes set to plead guilty to Covid fraud
    The Independent3 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group25 days ago
    Fraudulent voter registrations seized in Pennsylvania
    The Center Square1 day ago
    Beloved Pennsylvania Eatery Serves The 'Best Sandwich' In The Entire State
    102.5 WDVE1 day ago
    Voters Horrified to Discover It Is Not Illegal in North Carolina for Married Couples to Share Voting Booth: 'This Is F--king Insane'
    Latin Times1 day ago
    San Bernardino County retailer sells winning $5 Million Scratchers
    The HD Post21 days ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel5 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza15 days ago
    Pharmacist Sentenced for $6.9M Health Care Fraud
    Tysonomo Multimedia2 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt22 days ago
    Popular Snack Recalled Across Pennsylvania Linked To Deadly Bacteria
    102.5 WDVE2 days ago
    46 people hospitalized after eating coworker's homemade meal
    WWJ News Radio1 day ago
    Man Sentenced to 18 Months for PPP Loan Fraud
    Tysonomo Multimedia8 days ago
    Popular shoe brand permanently laying off 77 SoCal employees
    The HD Post10 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy