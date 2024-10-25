Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WCNC

    1 person seriously hurt in Uptown shooting

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak

    Related Search

    Uptown Charlotte shootingVictim'S conditionViolent crimePolice responseUptown CharlottePublic safety

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Five Individuals Taken into Custody for Human Trafficking and Felony Drug Charges
    Mississippi News Group28 days ago
    Suspected drunken driver heading wrong way passes Vice President Kamala Harris’ motorcade on interstate in Milwaukee
    CNN4 days ago
    Get your home in shape sponsored by Dry - Pro
    WCNC1 day ago
    Join Team Care for Rare for Hopebuilders 5K
    WCNC1 day ago
    Avelo Airlines announces new routes as part of Concord airport expansion
    WCNC2 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group25 days ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel5 days ago
    San Bernardino County retailer sells winning $5 Million Scratchers
    The HD Post21 days ago
    Hickory man sentenced in death by fentanyl case
    WCNC2 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Road closing today: Making way for delivery of ‘massive’ cupola going to Downs of Nicholson
    Northern Kentucky Tribune1 day ago
    Murder Suspect Arrested in Mansfield Shooting
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt21 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today21 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt22 days ago
    Hollywood Child Actor Vanishes in 2006 and His Disappearance Remains Unsolved To This Day
    Where are they? Podcast3 days ago
    ‘Too shameful to acknowledge’: Biden delivers historic apology for Indian boarding schools
    Arizona Luminaria13 hours ago
    Popular shoe brand permanently laying off 77 SoCal employees
    The HD Post10 days ago
    Amendment 3 marijuana issue fires up people on both sides
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Woman Sentenced to 65 Months for COVID-19 Loan Fraud Scheme
    Tysonomo Multimedia1 day ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney4 days ago
    25 homeless people will get a path into housing under Jacksonville program
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    As early voting begins in Arizona, local elections officials detail security steps
    Arizona Luminaria17 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today17 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza15 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    Man Killed on Cruise Ship Excursion in The Bahamas, Passenger Facing Charges
    J. Souza1 day ago
    What happens if you don't rake leaves in the fall? VERIFY
    WCNC1 day ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt16 days ago
    SUV Homicide: Slain Driver Found in Arlington Parking Lot
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt12 days ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel6 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy