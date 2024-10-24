Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • the-independent.com

    New poll shows Trump inching past Harris less than two weeks from election day

    By Gustaf Kilander,

    1 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak

    Related Search

    Trump'S leadPresidential electionDonald TrumpElection DayKamala HarrisHarris'S performance

    Comments / 327

    Add a Comment
    Steve Riedel
    3h ago
    Trump 2024
    junebug
    3h ago
    He’s already passed VP Carmel the ding bat. Hahaha to all the celebrities that gave her money, should’ve given it to the needy
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Donald Trump’s odds of winning the White House are now higher than they were before he debated Joe Biden
    The Independent3 days ago
    CNN data guru says there is a 60% chance the election ends with an 'Electoral College blowout'
    Fox News1 day ago
    Bill Gates quietly donated $50 million to back Kamala Harris—and it comes as Trump appears to be catching up in polls
    Fortune3 days ago
    Florida Postal Worker Caught on Camera Dumping Hundreds of Election Mailers, Mail-In Ballot in Woods: Court
    Latin Times15 hours ago
    Fact Check: Rumors Involving Harris That Are Circulating Ahead of Election Day
    Snopes1 day ago
    Warren Buffett finally reveals his endorsement decision in 2024 election
    the-independent.com1 day ago
    Harris, Trump: Where they stand
    The Current GA15 hours ago
    Judge who dismissed Trump’s secret documents case is now a potential candidate for attorney general
    the-independent.com2 days ago
    Nostradamus pollster reveals latest 2024 prediction – and how he’s never had ‘so much hate’ in an election
    the-independent.com2 days ago
    Spike Lee: ‘I don’t know how people can be true Americans’ and go along with Trump’s ‘path’
    The Hill3 days ago
    Trump says Obama, 63, is ‘exhausted’ and ‘looks old’ – as 78-year-old pulls out of another campaign event
    The Independent3 days ago
    Former first son says his Republican dad would’ve voted Trump after his sister proudly endorses Harris
    the-independent.com1 day ago
    Chris Cuomo Says Kamala Harris 'Is Not A Godsend' In A Hot Take That Is Yikes!
    HuffPost2 days ago
    ‘Donald Trump’ sent to nursing home in new Eric Swalwell video
    the-independent.com1 day ago
    Spike Lee Tells Black Trump Voters To ‘Get Their Minds Straight’: ‘Some of My Brothers Have Been Drinking That Kool Aid’
    Mediaite3 days ago
    Harris says her campaign is preparing for Trump to declare victory before all the votes counted, again
    the-independent.com2 days ago
    Trump Reaches His Highest Ever Level of Support Among Cuban Americans in Miami-Dade
    Latin Times1 day ago
    IDF confirms Israeli strikes in Tehran
    NewsNation13 hours ago
    Barron’s Crucial New Role in Dad’s Campaign
    TheDailyBeast1 day ago
    Ivanka Trump takes daughter to Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour weeks after dad said he ‘hates’ her
    the-independent.com2 days ago
    Trump claims he’s actually the ‘opposite’ of Hitler
    the-independent.com1 day ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Election 2024 live: Spike Lee and Samuel L Jackson join Harris rally, while Trump calls US ‘garbage can for the world’
    the-independent.com1 day ago
    Trump mocked for claiming 29,000 supporters flocked to see him work fryer at McDonald’s
    the-independent.com1 day ago
    CNN commentator claims ‘thousands of Hitlers’ on college campuses in shocking defense of Trump comments
    the-independent.com2 days ago
    Nate Silver predicts close race, but "gut" tells him Trump will win
    Salon1 day ago
    Trump says US is ‘like a garbage can for the world’ as he rails against illegal immigration
    CNN1 day ago
    Trump Calls Biden ’Stupid Fool’ For ‘Lock Him Up’ Comment
    HuffPost1 day ago
    7 Signs That Point to Kamala Harris Defeating Trump
    TheDailyBeast2 days ago
    No, young Black men aren’t to blame if Trump wins the election
    the-independent.com21 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy