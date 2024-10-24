Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Broadway World

    Review: Psychological Horror Comes to Life in Players by the Sea’s JEKYLL & HYDE

    By Ray Hollister,

    1 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak

    Related Search

    Jekyll & HydePsychological horrorTheater reviewsHenry JekyllVictorian LondonEdward Hyde

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Review: ROCKY HORROR SHOW at Bucks County Playhouse - Be There, Don’t Dream It
    Broadway World15 hours ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato15 days ago
    The Unexpected Reason Cats Sleep Close to Their Humans
    Vision Pet Care9 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Foster Grant Unveils New WICKED-Themed Sunglasses Collection
    Broadway World1 day ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Carnival Responds to Complaint About Dining Room Dress Code: "Are These Allowed?"
    J. Souza21 days ago
    Singer and Actor Jack Jones Dies at 86
    Broadway World1 day ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato21 days ago
    These Two Tiny Shih Tzu Siblings Are Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz28 days ago
    Overboard Cruise Passenger Rescued by Firefighter on Ship Who Jumped Into Water
    J. Souza17 days ago
    Legacy of Esther Rolle to be Honored with Exhibition in Pompano Beach
    Broadway World19 hours ago
    MadKap Productions Presents BOY GETS GIRL By Rebecca Gilman In November
    Broadway World1 day ago
    Broadway Cares Provides Emergency Grants To Victims Of Hurricanes Helene And Milton
    Broadway World2 days ago
    Meet Moose: The Easy-Going & Lovable Tripod Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney22 hours ago
    In Memory of David Nelson: The Unsung Hero of 'Ozzie & Harriet' - On Screen and Off
    Herbie J Pilato23 hours ago
    Meet The Dog Saved From Being Euthanized "Purely For Space" Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney22 days ago
    Review: ROBBIN, FROM THE HOOD at The Road Theatre On Magnolia
    Broadway World1 day ago
    Jordan Davis Releases New Song 'Know You Like That'
    Broadway World20 hours ago
    Niko Moon to Release New EP 'These Are the Nights'
    Broadway World1 day ago
    Exclusive: Carmel Dean’s WELL-BEHAVED WOMEN in Rehearsals
    Broadway World23 hours ago
    JONATHAN VAN NESS Comes To Mystic Lake
    Broadway World1 day ago
    Cotuit Center For The Arts Unveils New Brand Identity
    Broadway World2 days ago
    G Flip, Sasha Colby, and & More Join RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE DOWN UNDER Season 4
    Broadway World1 day ago
    Community Rallies For Son After Passing Of Lisa Barrett, Former Ridgefield Playhouse Marketing Director
    Broadway World1 day ago
    Johanna Day and Nancy McKeon Will Lead PEN PALS Off-Broadway
    Broadway World2 days ago
    Felicia Curry, Nancy Robinette & More to Star in DEATH ON THE NILE at Arena Stage
    Broadway World1 day ago
    Photos: First Look at Olentangy Orange High School Orangelight Productions Presents WALK, DON’T RIDE!
    Broadway World18 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy