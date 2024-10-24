Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • CNBC

    Southwest CEO Bob Jordan: Elliott deal is good for our shareholders

    1 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak

    Related Search

    Bob JordanSouthwest AirlinesElliott investment managementCeo Bob JordanAirline industryCorporate governance

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Southwest and activist investor Elliott strike deal to keep CEO Bob Jordan, add six new directors
    CNBC2 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato15 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    CNBC TechCheck Evening Edition: October 25, 2024
    CNBC18 hours ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Beloved Discount Retailer Files for Bankruptcy, Set to Close All Stores in Florida and Other States
    Akeena8 days ago
    Market risk could arise from delayed or disputed election results, says Jefferies' David Zervos
    CNBC22 hours ago
    FDA eyes McDonald's supplier Taylor Farms as source of E. Coli outbreak
    CNBC1 day ago
    The 3 biggest red flags I’ve seen interviewing for jobs: 'It does not get better once you work there,' says expert
    CNBC1 day ago
    More than half of workers say they've faced a 'bait-and-switch' in the hiring process: ‘This is a flaming red flag’
    CNBC1 day ago
    CDC says 75 people affected in E. coli outbreak linked to McDonald's Quarter Pounders
    CNBC22 hours ago
    Gold firms as mideast woes, election uncertainty lift prices
    CNBC1 day ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato21 days ago
    ‘Made in Mexico’ trade controversy is provoking another kind of border war
    CNBC1 day ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney11 days ago
    Overboard Cruise Passenger Rescued by Firefighter on Ship Who Jumped Into Water
    J. Souza17 days ago
    Georgia hits 1 million mark in early voting
    The Current GA5 days ago
    President Joe Biden has forgiven student debt for over 1 million public service workers—see how many in each state
    CNBC3 days ago
    Lyft to pay $2.1 million fine to settle U.S. charges it inflated drivers' earnings prospects
    CNBC16 hours ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    Meet Moose: The Easy-Going & Lovable Tripod Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney22 hours ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz13 days ago
    American Airlines lifts 2024 profit forecast after sales strategy shift
    CNBC2 days ago
    Meet The Dog Saved From Being Euthanized "Purely For Space" Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney22 days ago
    Federal jury awards $7.8 Million to CA workers denied COVID vaccine religious accommodations
    The HD Post16 hours ago
    Meet Oliver: The Tiny Puppy With An Enormous Personality
    Dianna Carney22 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today16 days ago
    Trump leads Harris by 10 points in Florida, UNF poll finds
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy