vg247.com
UPDATE: Both the Dawn of the Jedi and New Jedi Order Star Wars movies looked like they could start shooting in 2025, but some potentially disappointing updates have since dropped
By Fran Ruiz,1 days ago
By Fran Ruiz,1 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Related SearchStar Wars moviesDaisy RidleyDc studiosJames GunnJames MangoldBen Travis
Comments / 1
Add a Comment
Matthew Johnson
17h ago
View all comments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Wondering what Kylo Ren was up to between The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker? Marvel's Star Wars: Legacy of Vader will have the answers
vg247.com1 day ago
Chris Hemsworth could be Disney's next Prince Charming, to be directed by Wonka's Paul King and with no Cinderella attached
vg247.com2 days ago
Herbie J Pilato15 days ago
Vision Pet Care9 days ago
Fittingly, Summer Eternal isn't aiming to "outdo or even match" the original Disco Elysium, because it's driven more by artistic vision than profit
vg247.com2 days ago
Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
vg247.com21 hours ago
vg247.com1 day ago
Dianna Carney14 days ago
vg247.com2 days ago
The HD Post16 hours ago
Northern Kentucky Tribune11 days ago
Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
Palm Springs Tribune8 days ago
David Heitz16 days ago
The HD Post25 days ago
The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
Herbie J Pilato21 days ago
David Heitz13 days ago
Fallout: London modders reveal it's officially surpassed that big one million redeems milestone on Fallout Day, because sometimes life does a thing
vg247.com2 days ago
Boxer Oleksandr Usyk rocks up to presser in Hitman's Agent 47 cosplay, so I assume his fight strategy will involve nicking clothes and three hours of accident setup
vg247.com1 day ago
Explore Beaufort SC3 days ago
Herbie J Pilato23 hours ago
Jacksonville Today27 days ago
This one setting in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is messing up aiming, and players are rushing to change it
vg247.com1 day ago
Yooka-Laylee remaster becomes the latest game to be announced for "Nintendo Platforms", leaving everyone and their mum mouthing 'Switch 2!?!' repeatedly
vg247.com1 day ago
A John Wick prequel is in the works about how the titular assassin managed to retire, and best of all? It's an anime
vg247.com2 days ago
The Current GA21 days ago
Recalling June Blair Nelson: TV/Real-Life Wife to David Nelson ('The Adventures of Ozzie & Harriet')
Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
Upscaling seems to be pointless in Black Ops 6 right now, so maybe hold off on turning on DLSS/FSR/XESS
vg247.com1 day ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.