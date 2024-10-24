Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • vg247.com

    UPDATE: Both the Dawn of the Jedi and New Jedi Order Star Wars movies looked like they could start shooting in 2025, but some potentially disappointing updates have since dropped

    By Fran Ruiz,

    1 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak

    Related Search

    Star Wars moviesDaisy RidleyDc studiosJames GunnJames MangoldBen Travis

    Comments / 1

    Add a Comment
    Matthew Johnson
    17h ago
    I want a star killer/Darth Vader movie!!!
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Wondering what Kylo Ren was up to between The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker? Marvel's Star Wars: Legacy of Vader will have the answers
    vg247.com1 day ago
    Chris Hemsworth could be Disney's next Prince Charming, to be directed by Wonka's Paul King and with no Cinderella attached
    vg247.com2 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato15 days ago
    The Unexpected Reason Cats Sleep Close to Their Humans
    Vision Pet Care9 days ago
    Fittingly, Summer Eternal isn't aiming to "outdo or even match" the original Disco Elysium, because it's driven more by artistic vision than profit
    vg247.com2 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza15 days ago
    How to find the elevators for the spectral spectacles in The Haunt
    vg247.com21 hours ago
    All Black Ops 6 safehouse puzzle solutions
    vg247.com1 day ago
    Meet Franky: The Goofy & Sweet Boy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney14 days ago
    Believe it or not, Beyond Good & Evil 2 shows signs of life after years in development hell
    vg247.com2 days ago
    Federal jury awards $7.8 Million to CA workers denied COVID vaccine religious accommodations
    The HD Post16 hours ago
    Navigating Aging: Older men’s connections often wither when they’re on their own
    Northern Kentucky Tribune11 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune8 days ago
    Opinion: Without migrant gangs on every corner, President Trump's visit to Aurora sure to be weird
    David Heitz16 days ago
    New report says California ranks #3 nationwide for job seekers
    The HD Post25 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato21 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz13 days ago
    Fallout: London modders reveal it's officially surpassed that big one million redeems milestone on Fallout Day, because sometimes life does a thing
    vg247.com2 days ago
    Boxer Oleksandr Usyk rocks up to presser in Hitman's Agent 47 cosplay, so I assume his fight strategy will involve nicking clothes and three hours of accident setup
    vg247.com1 day ago
    Hollywood needs a movie about the life of South Carolina's Robert Smalls
    Explore Beaufort SC3 days ago
    In Memory of David Nelson: The Unsung Hero of 'Ozzie & Harriet' - On Screen and Off
    Herbie J Pilato23 hours ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today27 days ago
    This one setting in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is messing up aiming, and players are rushing to change it
    vg247.com1 day ago
    Yooka-Laylee remaster becomes the latest game to be announced for "Nintendo Platforms", leaving everyone and their mum mouthing 'Switch 2!?!' repeatedly
    vg247.com1 day ago
    A John Wick prequel is in the works about how the titular assassin managed to retire, and best of all? It's an anime
    vg247.com2 days ago
    Exclusive body camera footage shows Savannah officer killing of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA21 days ago
    Recalling June Blair Nelson: TV/Real-Life Wife to David Nelson ('The Adventures of Ozzie & Harriet')
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Upscaling seems to be pointless in Black Ops 6 right now, so maybe hold off on turning on DLSS/FSR/XESS
    vg247.com1 day ago
    On my first Dragon Ball Z rewatch in 20 years, I've realised just how much the games shaped what I knew about the series
    vg247.com2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy