Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Breaking Defense

    SSC picks Millennium to replace RTX for missile warning satellites

    By Theresa Hitchens,

    1 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak

    Related Search

    Millennium space systemsRaytheon intelligence & spaceBreaking defenseRob DavisLos AngelesSatellite

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Join the commercial space reserve: Get longer contracts, in-depth threat briefs; play wargames
    Breaking Defense19 hours ago
    Aussie, US test wide range of naval drone tech, C2 during AUKUS-centric exercise
    Breaking Defense23 hours ago
    Space Force grants Northrop Grumman $1.8B to build missile warning birds for polar orbit
    Breaking Defense1 day ago
    Milk recalled in 27 states, including Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks29 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Lebanon receiving $1B in aid amid ongoing conflict
    Breaking Defense18 hours ago
    Carnival Responds to Complaint About Dining Room Dress Code: "Are These Allowed?"
    J. Souza21 days ago
    Beloved Discount Retailer Files for Bankruptcy, Set to Close All Stores in Florida and Other States
    Akeena8 days ago
    Harris, Trump: Where they stand
    The Current GA15 hours ago
    Overboard Cruise Passenger Rescued by Firefighter on Ship Who Jumped Into Water
    J. Souza17 days ago
    Georgia hits 1 million mark in early voting
    The Current GA5 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz13 days ago
    Supply chain issues slowing down General Dynamics sub construction, CEO says
    Breaking Defense2 days ago
    FDA Urges Immediate Disposal of Supplements Contaminated with Poisonous Plant
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Federal jury awards $7.8 Million to CA workers denied COVID vaccine religious accommodations
    The HD Post16 hours ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today16 days ago
    Atlantic Beach, Jax Beach voters to weigh charter questions in November
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Turkish firm STM unveils indigenous unmanned autonomous underwater vehicle
    Breaking Defense3 days ago
    DoD, SBA announce first group of funds for small business investments to shore up tech innovation
    Breaking Defense2 days ago
    'Leave It To Beaver' Star Tony Dow Struggled With Depression: A Look Back After Cancer Took His Life
    Herbie J Pilato8 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post24 days ago
    In many cases, liver cancer is preventable; here are steps you can take to reduce the risk
    Northern Kentucky Tribune8 days ago
    Colorado parks officials call off wolf capture operation after 19 nights without success
    Matt Whittaker12 days ago
    Georgia Supreme Court rejects Republican attempt to quickly reinstate invalidated election rules
    The Current GA2 days ago
    Rep. Aaron Bean leads Democrat Holloway by 7 points
    Jacksonville Today22 hours ago
    Business group says over 5,000 CA fast-food jobs are gone since $20 minimum wage law
    The HD Post19 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post22 days ago
    Former Bank Manager Sentenced to 65 Months for $5M PPP Loan Fraud
    Tysonomo Multimedia4 days ago
    Germany, UK strike ‘first-of-its-kind’ defense deal prioritizing deep strike weapons and drones
    Breaking Defense2 days ago
    New report says California ranks #3 nationwide for job seekers
    The HD Post25 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy