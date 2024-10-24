Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • SB Nation

    Xander Schauffele has complete “meltdown” thanks to “idiot” mistake at ZOZO Championship

    By Jack Milko,

    1 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak

    Related Search

    Xander SchauffeleGolf mistakesGolf techniquesGolf course strategiesZozo championshipPga tour

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Xander Schauffele roars back after ZOZO Championship “meltdown,” gives himself a chance
    SB Nation1 day ago
    Justin Thomas caps stellar round with spectacular eagle; trails by 2 at ZOZO Championship
    SB Nation1 day ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato15 days ago
    Luka Doncic’s blind assist over Victor Wembanyama is NBA’s first ‘wow’ play of season
    SB Nation1 day ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    NFL Expert Picks 2024: Week 8
    SB Nation1 day ago
    The Celtics apocalypse is underway, and the Knicks showed no one else has a chance
    SB Nation2 days ago
    Sam Darnold controversial non-facemask penalty in Vikings-Rams, explained by the officials
    SB Nation1 day ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato21 days ago
    Fan Focus: Oxford fan Simon is predicting a score draw between the U’s and Sunderland
    SB Nation8 hours ago
    On This Day (25 Oct 2003): McCarthy urges fans to look at the big picture as scars remain
    SB Nation1 day ago
    Vince McMahon and WWE’s horrifying new ‘ring boy’ allegations, explained
    SB Nation1 day ago
    In Memory of David Nelson: The Unsung Hero of 'Ozzie & Harriet' - On Screen and Off
    Herbie J Pilato23 hours ago
    Hollywood Child Actor Vanishes in 2006 and His Disappearance Remains Unsolved To This Day
    Where are they? Podcast2 days ago
    Trump leads Harris by 10 points in Florida, UNF poll finds
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    Why Florida’s true freshman offensive duo looks like an elite pairing for the future of the Gators
    SB Nation1 day ago
    The Clippers’ new arena gimmick even had Kevin Durant missing clutch free throws
    SB Nation1 day ago
    Recalling June Blair Nelson: TV/Real-Life Wife to David Nelson ('The Adventures of Ozzie & Harriet')
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    WNBA team power rankings: early predictions for 2025 season
    SB Nation2 days ago
    Bryce Young to start for Panthers following Andy Dalton’s car accident
    SB Nation2 days ago
    2024 World Series: Predicting the winner of Yankees vs Dodgers in the Fall Classic
    SB Nation22 hours ago
    Tottenham Hotspur vs. AZ Alkmaar Preview: Back on schedule
    SB Nation2 days ago
    WATCH: João Félix opens the scoring for Chelsea against Panathinaikos! 1-0!
    SB Nation1 day ago
    Panathinaikos vs. Chelsea, UEFA Conference League: Preview, team news, how to watch
    SB Nation2 days ago
    2024 World Series Preview: Yankees vs. Dodgers
    SB Nation1 day ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune10 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Older men’s connections often wither when they’re on their own
    Northern Kentucky Tribune11 days ago
    KAA Gent fined by UEFA, ordered to pay for Stamford Bridge damage — report
    SB Nation8 hours ago
    The Daily Hilario: Friday
    SB Nation1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy