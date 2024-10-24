Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • wjhl.com

    Ten Years After a ‘Bonehead Move,’ Former PGA of America President Ted Bishop Isn't Bitter

    By Bob Harig,

    1 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak

    Related Search

    BethpageTed BishopPga of AmericaPga of America controversyGolf leadershipPga championship

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    LIV Golf Qualifier to Only Advance One Player, While Anthony Kim Could Remain in League
    wjhl.com1 day ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato15 days ago
    Milk recalled in 27 states, including Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks29 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Beloved Discount Retailer Files for Bankruptcy, Set to Close All Stores in Florida and Other States
    Akeena8 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza15 days ago
    ‘I wish I had a crystal ball’: Parts of Appalachian Trail in limbo following Hurricane Helene
    wjhl.com1 day ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato21 days ago
    Harris, Trump: Where they stand
    The Current GA15 hours ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Georgia hits 1 million mark in early voting
    The Current GA5 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz13 days ago
    Amendment 3 marijuana issue fires up people on both sides
    Jacksonville Today17 hours ago
    FDA Urges Immediate Disposal of Supplements Contaminated with Poisonous Plant
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Titans Star Sends Stern Message to Fans
    wjhl.com2 days ago
    Federal jury awards $7.8 Million to CA workers denied COVID vaccine religious accommodations
    The HD Post16 hours ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today16 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today22 days ago
    In many cases, liver cancer is preventable; here are steps you can take to reduce the risk
    Northern Kentucky Tribune8 days ago
    DeSantis assails Amendment 4 at Jacksonville church
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Colorado parks officials call off wolf capture operation after 19 nights without success
    Matt Whittaker12 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune8 days ago
    Shohei Ohtani Dropped Classy Quote on Aaron Judge Ahead of World Series Showdown
    wjhl.com13 hours ago
    Families seek answers in dock collapse that killed 4 from Jax
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Janet Mello Convicted of Theft of $108 Million from the Army, Fights to Keep Pension While in Prison
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily10 days ago
    Georgia Supreme Court rejects Republican attempt to quickly reinstate invalidated election rules
    The Current GA2 days ago
    Rep. Aaron Bean leads Democrat Holloway by 7 points
    Jacksonville Today22 hours ago
    Meet Avery: The Little & Sweet Young Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    Business group says over 5,000 CA fast-food jobs are gone since $20 minimum wage law
    The HD Post19 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy