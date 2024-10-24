Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WLKY.com

    NTSB releases initial report on medical helicopter crash that killed 3 crew members in Kentucky

    By Fletcher Keel,

    1 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak

    Related Search

    Helicopter crash investigationMedical helicopterHelicopter maintenanceAir Evac Lifeteam 133Car accidentFaa regulations

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Apple Valley Air Show pilot and Top Gun flight instructor dies in New Mexico air show crash
    The HD Post2 days ago
    Hurricane Kristy strengthens into Category 4 storm in Pacific Ocean
    WLKY.com2 days ago
    Milk recalled in 27 states, including Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks29 days ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today29 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group25 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Rossen Reports: How to understand and monitor your credit report
    WLKY.com16 hours ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria16 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today21 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza15 days ago
    SUV Homicide: Slain Driver Found in Arlington Parking Lot
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt11 days ago
    Campaign aims to keep infants safe while they sleep
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Murder Suspect Arrested in Mansfield Shooting
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt20 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz13 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    FDA Urges Immediate Disposal of Supplements Contaminated with Poisonous Plant
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Fatal Crash: Sedan Driver Killed in Denton Collision
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt25 days ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel5 days ago
    Federal jury awards $7.8 Million to CA workers denied COVID vaccine religious accommodations
    The HD Post15 hours ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today16 days ago
    Local Dog Rescue Reveals They're In Urgent Need Of More Foster Homes
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Police: After noise complaint, resident cranks up music, locks door on officers
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel3 days ago
    Man arrested, charged with homicide in Sheppton shooting
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel26 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post24 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Historic numbers of Americans are living by themselves as they age
    Northern Kentucky Tribune19 days ago
    Man Killed on Cruise Ship Excursion in The Bahamas, Passenger Facing Charges
    J. Souza22 hours ago
    Two Men Indicted for Defrauding DoorDash in $1 Million Scheme
    Tysonomo Multimedia3 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post22 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy