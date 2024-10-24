Open in App
    • WFMJ.com

    Police seek woman suspected of after-hours burglary at Boardman department store

    By Mike Gauntner,

    1 days ago
    Comments / 5

    ELmitig
    18h ago
    Are people unaware that there are cameras everywhere. 🙄
    Double G
    20h ago
    They have a zoomed in picture of her with a very recognizable tattoo. She might as well just go turn herself in they are gonna find her. It appears she just said screw it and stole anyways, cameras aren't hard to spot.
