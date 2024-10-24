Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • CNBC

    It's harder to land a bigger paycheck at a new job—here's what workers are negotiating for instead

    By Jennifer Liu,

    1 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak

    Related Search

    Job market trendsNegotiating salaryFederal Reserve impactJulia PollakU.S.Federal Reserve

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    The 3 biggest red flags I’ve seen interviewing for jobs: 'It does not get better once you work there,' says expert
    CNBC1 day ago
    Milk recalled in 27 states, including Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks29 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    CNBC TechCheck Evening Edition: October 25, 2024
    CNBC18 hours ago
    Gold firms as mideast woes, election uncertainty lift prices
    CNBC1 day ago
    More than half of workers say they've faced a 'bait-and-switch' in the hiring process: ‘This is a flaming red flag’
    CNBC1 day ago
    Market risk could arise from delayed or disputed election results, says Jefferies' David Zervos
    CNBC22 hours ago
    Beloved Discount Retailer Files for Bankruptcy, Set to Close All Stores in Florida and Other States
    Akeena8 days ago
    FDA eyes McDonald's supplier Taylor Farms as source of E. Coli outbreak
    CNBC1 day ago
    CDC says 75 people affected in E. coli outbreak linked to McDonald's Quarter Pounders
    CNBC22 hours ago
    News Update - The Look Ahead
    CNBC9 hours ago
    Biden's latest student debt plan would create forgiveness path for borrowers facing financial ruin
    CNBC1 day ago
    ‘Made in Mexico’ trade controversy is provoking another kind of border war
    CNBC1 day ago
    Amendment 3 marijuana issue fires up people on both sides
    Jacksonville Today17 hours ago
    FDA Urges Immediate Disposal of Supplements Contaminated with Poisonous Plant
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Harris, Trump: Where they stand
    The Current GA15 hours ago
    Georgia hits 1 million mark in early voting
    The Current GA5 days ago
    Letter to the editor: Matth Toebben urges citizens to vote ‘Yes’ on Amendment 2
    Northern Kentucky Tribune8 days ago
    China's steel exports expected to falter in 2025 as pain from tariffs spread
    CNBC1 day ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today16 days ago
    Federal jury awards $7.8 Million to CA workers denied COVID vaccine religious accommodations
    The HD Post16 hours ago
    German finance minister warns of retaliation if U.S. kicks off trade war
    CNBC21 hours ago
    How United is trying to overtake Delta as the world's most profitable airline
    CNBClast hour
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz13 days ago
    President Joe Biden has forgiven student debt for over 1 million public service workers—see how many in each state
    CNBC3 days ago
    Lyft to pay $2.1 million fine to settle U.S. charges it inflated drivers' earnings prospects
    CNBC15 hours ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post24 days ago
    Jim Cramer on the market pull-back: Don't miss the sale
    CNBC2 days ago
    25 homeless people will get a path into housing under Jacksonville program
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    Do I have enough money to retire? Ask yourself these 3 questions to assess whether you're ready
    CNBC1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy