Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • wogx.com

    Why are retailers slashing prices for the holidays?

    1 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak

    Related Search

    Holiday shoppingRetail pricing strategiesOnline shoppingConsumer spendingGary KaltbaumWalmart

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Milk recalled in 27 states, including Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks29 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Carnival Responds to Complaint About Dining Room Dress Code: "Are These Allowed?"
    J. Souza21 days ago
    Beloved Discount Retailer Files for Bankruptcy, Set to Close All Stores in Florida and Other States
    Akeena8 days ago
    The Unexpected Reason Cats Sleep Close to Their Humans
    Vision Pet Care9 days ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel4 days ago
    Jackson Man Dies at Gas Station Where He Drove After Getting Shot
    Mississippi News Group21 days ago
    Pink cocaine rising in popularity as party drug
    wogx.com2 days ago
    Woman Arrested in Booneville in a Series of Shoplifting Events
    Mississippi News Group4 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day; clean out your old drugs, save a life
    Northern Kentucky Tribune2 days ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel5 days ago
    Walt Disney World raises prices on annual passes
    wogx.com2 days ago
    Passengers react after woman falls overboard
    wogx.com2 days ago
    Overboard Cruise Passenger Rescued by Firefighter on Ship Who Jumped Into Water
    J. Souza17 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post24 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    Georgia hits 1 million mark in early voting
    The Current GA5 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney11 days ago
    SUV Homicide: Slain Driver Found in Arlington Parking Lot
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt11 days ago
    Amendment 3 marijuana issue fires up people on both sides
    Jacksonville Today17 hours ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz13 days ago
    Work to resume on Margaritaville Resort in Melbourne after months-long pause
    wogx.com2 days ago
    Local Dog Rescue Reveals They're In Urgent Need Of More Foster Homes
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Epic Universe tickets sell out in minutes
    wogx.com1 day ago
    “Please, Sir, Can I Have Some Smores?”
    Alameda Post27 days ago
    Meet Brie: The Sweet & Tiny Puppy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney18 hours ago
    25 homeless people will get a path into housing under Jacksonville program
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today16 days ago
    New report says California ranks #3 nationwide for job seekers
    The HD Post25 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy