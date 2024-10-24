Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

    It's harder to land a bigger paycheck at a new job—here's what workers are negotiating for instead

    By Jennifer Liu,CNBC,

    1 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak

    Related Search

    Job market trendsNegotiating salaryFederal Reserve impactJulia PollakU.S.Federal Reserve

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Costco recalls popular seafood item due to listeria risk. What to know
    NBC Dallas-Fort Worth19 hours ago
    Milk recalled in 27 states, including Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks29 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Biden's latest student debt plan would create forgiveness path for borrowers facing financial ruin
    NBC Dallas-Fort Worth1 day ago
    Inflation undershoots to jumbo cuts: What 10 European Central Bank members said this week
    NBC Dallas-Fort Worth1 day ago
    ‘Made in Mexico' trade controversy is provoking another kind of border war
    NBC Dallas-Fort Worth1 day ago
    Beloved Discount Retailer Files for Bankruptcy, Set to Close All Stores in Florida and Other States
    Akeena8 days ago
    This is ‘the biggest difference' in today's housing market, according to hosts of ‘Property Brothers'
    NBC Dallas-Fort Worth20 hours ago
    Ex-CBP officer sentenced for taking bribes to let drugs across US-Mexico border
    NBC Dallas-Fort Worth10 hours ago
    First lawsuit against McDonald's filed over deadly E. coli outbreak
    NBC Dallas-Fort Worth1 day ago
    Delta sues CrowdStrike after widespread IT outage that caused thousands of cancellations
    NBC Dallas-Fort Worth14 hours ago
    McDonald's E. Coli outbreak grows to 13 states as number of cases rises to 75
    NBC Dallas-Fort Worth21 hours ago
    What is Social Security and how does it work?
    NBC Dallas-Fort Worth16 hours ago
    Judge blocks Virginia from purging voter rolls of alleged noncitizens
    NBC Dallas-Fort Worth22 hours ago
    More than half of workers say they've faced a ‘bait-and-switch' in the hiring process: ‘This is a flaming red flag'
    NBC Dallas-Fort Worth1 day ago
    Apple returns to top 5 smartphone ranking in China with iPhone 16 as Huawei battle ramps up
    NBC Dallas-Fort Worth1 day ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria16 days ago
    #AskJAXTDY | How did DeSantis get so much public funding for his campaigns?
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Chart analyst Carter Worth breaks down his most important technical indicator
    NBC Dallas-Fort Worth1 day ago
    President Joe Biden has forgiven student debt for over 1 million public service workers—see how many in each state
    NBC Dallas-Fort Worth3 days ago
    Volkswagen's Scout Motors reveals first EVs as it shifts to include plug-in hybrids
    NBC Dallas-Fort Worth1 day ago
    Amendment 3 marijuana issue fires up people on both sides
    Jacksonville Today17 hours ago
    FDA Urges Immediate Disposal of Supplements Contaminated with Poisonous Plant
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz13 days ago
    Google, Adobe and IBM are aiming to help millions gain AI skills—here's what to know
    NBC Dallas-Fort Worth19 hours ago
    Letter to the editor: Matth Toebben urges citizens to vote ‘Yes’ on Amendment 2
    Northern Kentucky Tribune8 days ago
    Beyoncé expected to perform at Harris rally in Houston
    NBC Dallas-Fort Worth1 day ago
    Jim Cramer explains why fossil fuels remain vital as the Big Tech boom continues
    NBC Dallas-Fort Worth1 day ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today16 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy