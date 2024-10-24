Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • NBC New York

    It's harder to land a bigger paycheck at a new job—here's what workers are negotiating for instead

    By Jennifer Liu,CNBC,

    1 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak

    Related Search

    Job market trendsNegotiating salaryFederal Reserve impactJulia PollakU.S.Federal Reserve

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Major California retailer raises minimum wage to $19.25
    The HD Post15 days ago
    Milk recalled in 27 states, including Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks29 days ago
    What is Social Security and how does it work?
    NBC New York16 hours ago
    Inflation undershoots to jumbo cuts: What 10 European Central Bank members said this week
    NBC New York1 day ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    The 3 biggest red flags I've seen interviewing for jobs: ‘It does not get better once you work there,' says expert
    NBC New York1 day ago
    Beloved Discount Retailer Files for Bankruptcy, Set to Close All Stores in Florida and Other States
    Akeena8 days ago
    Harris, Trump: Where they stand
    The Current GA15 hours ago
    Business group says over 5,000 CA fast-food jobs are gone since $20 minimum wage law
    The HD Post19 days ago
    Here's how to leverage higher income limits for the 0% capital gains bracket
    NBC New York18 hours ago
    Missouri bird flu patient didn't spread the virus to others, CDC says
    NBC New York1 day ago
    Bought a Clif Bar in the past few years? You may be eligible for compensation
    NBC New York21 hours ago
    Delta sues CrowdStrike after widespread IT outage that caused thousands of cancellations
    NBC New York14 hours ago
    Costco recalls popular seafood item due to listeria risk. What to know
    NBC New York19 hours ago
    19-year-old Walmart employee found dead in store walk-in oven in Canada
    NBC New York2 days ago
    What McDonald's needs to do next after E. coli outbreak
    NBC New York1 day ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post24 days ago
    LinkedIn says it has verified 55 million users in effort to combat AI's spread of scams, misinformation
    NBC New York1 day ago
    A key change to 529 plans this year is already triggering parents to save more for college
    NBC New York22 hours ago
    Navigating Aging: Historic numbers of Americans are living by themselves as they age
    Northern Kentucky Tribune19 days ago
    New report says California ranks #3 nationwide for job seekers
    The HD Post25 days ago
    Amendment 3 marijuana issue fires up people on both sides
    Jacksonville Today17 hours ago
    First lawsuit against McDonald's filed over deadly E. coli outbreak
    NBC New York1 day ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today16 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post22 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz13 days ago
    Air taxi firm Lilium plunges 62% after saying main subsidiaries will file for insolvency
    NBC New York1 day ago
    25 homeless people will get a path into housing under Jacksonville program
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    In many cases, liver cancer is preventable; here are steps you can take to reduce the risk
    Northern Kentucky Tribune8 days ago
    Letter to the editor: Matth Toebben urges citizens to vote ‘Yes’ on Amendment 2
    Northern Kentucky Tribune8 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy