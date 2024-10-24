Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • 22 WSBT

    Chick-fil-A on Cassopolis St. now open in Elkhart

    By Kyland Hall, WSBT 22 Reporter,

    1 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak

    Related Search

    Chick-Fil-A expansionCassopolis St.Fast food openingsElkhart countyRestaurant staffingNorthern Indiana

    Comments / 1

    Add a Comment
    CoolBreeze
    1d ago
    OhBoyOhBoyOhBoyOhBoy….
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Milk recalled in 27 states, including Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks29 days ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today29 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza15 days ago
    The Unexpected Reason Cats Sleep Close to Their Humans
    Vision Pet Care9 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group25 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    E. Coli outbreak tied to McDonald's Quarter Pounders expands, at least 75 sickened
    22 WSBT21 hours ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria16 days ago
    SUV Homicide: Slain Driver Found in Arlington Parking Lot
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt11 days ago
    #AskJAXTDY | How did DeSantis get so much public funding for his campaigns?
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today21 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel5 days ago
    Murder Suspect Arrested in Mansfield Shooting
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt20 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz13 days ago
    Man Killed on Cruise Ship Excursion in The Bahamas, Passenger Facing Charges
    J. Souza23 hours ago
    In Memory of David Nelson: The Unsung Hero of 'Ozzie & Harriet' - On Screen and Off
    Herbie J Pilato23 hours ago
    Letter to the editor: Matth Toebben urges citizens to vote ‘Yes’ on Amendment 2
    Northern Kentucky Tribune8 days ago
    These Two Tiny Shih Tzu Siblings Are Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz28 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today16 days ago
    Fatal Crash: Sedan Driver Killed in Denton Collision
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt25 days ago
    Meet Moose: The Easy-Going & Lovable Tripod Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney22 hours ago
    Arizona rejects thousands of mail ballots for mismatched voter signatures
    Arizona Luminaria8 days ago
    Meet The Dog Saved From Being Euthanized "Purely For Space" Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney22 days ago
    Are Venmo payments required to be reported to the IRS?
    22 WSBT1 day ago
    Digital price tags causing concerns for shoppers; worried about dynamic pricing
    22 WSBT1 day ago
    New dental clinic provides care to underserved populations
    The Lantern9 days ago
    Dairy Twist Celebrates Season's End With Free Ice Cream All Day Long
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day; clean out your old drugs, save a life
    Northern Kentucky Tribune2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy