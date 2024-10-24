Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • NBC Los Angeles

    It's harder to land a bigger paycheck at a new job—here's what workers are negotiating for instead

    By Jennifer Liu,CNBC,

    1 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak

    Related Search

    Job market trendsNegotiating salaryFederal Reserve impactJulia PollakU.S.Federal Reserve

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Milk recalled in 27 states, including Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks29 days ago
    A look inside the California prison where the Menendez brothers are serving time
    NBC Los Angeles1 day ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Beloved Discount Retailer Files for Bankruptcy, Set to Close All Stores in Florida and Other States
    Akeena8 days ago
    American Airlines testing new tech to crack down on early boarders
    NBC Los Angeles2 days ago
    What is Social Security and how does it work?
    NBC Los Angeles16 hours ago
    Southwest Airlines profit tops estimates, company expects higher revenue in fourth quarter
    NBC Los Angeles2 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria16 days ago
    How to know when to walk away from a job offer: ‘A red flag is there for a reason,' says expert
    NBC Los Angeles21 hours ago
    IBM stock slips on disappointing consulting and infrastructure revenue
    NBC Los Angeles2 days ago
    #AskJAXTDY | How did DeSantis get so much public funding for his campaigns?
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    FDA recalls more than 7,000 bottles of antidepressant duloxetine over toxic chemical
    NBC Los Angeles2 days ago
    Amendment 3 marijuana issue fires up people on both sides
    Jacksonville Today17 hours ago
    Generative AI is onboarding hundreds of employees at a time, better and faster
    NBC Los Angeles1 day ago
    FDA Urges Immediate Disposal of Supplements Contaminated with Poisonous Plant
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz13 days ago
    Letter to the editor: Matth Toebben urges citizens to vote ‘Yes’ on Amendment 2
    Northern Kentucky Tribune8 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today16 days ago
    Do I have enough money to retire? Ask yourself these 3 questions to assess whether you're ready
    NBC Los Angeles1 day ago
    Federal jury awards $7.8 Million to CA workers denied COVID vaccine religious accommodations
    The HD Post16 hours ago
    Bought a Clif Bar in the past few years? You may be eligible for compensation
    NBC Los Angeles21 hours ago
    Jim Cramer explains why fossil fuels remain vital as the Big Tech boom continues
    NBC Los Angeles1 day ago
    39-year-old makes about $18,000 a month in passive income without a college degree: ‘I work only 4 hours a day'
    NBC Los Angeles2 hours ago
    Mark Cuban: People with these 3 skills will be most successful in the future job market
    NBC Los Angeles1 day ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post24 days ago
    Former Bank Manager Sentenced to 65 Months for $5M PPP Loan Fraud
    Tysonomo Multimedia4 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post22 days ago
    New report says California ranks #3 nationwide for job seekers
    The HD Post25 days ago
    Asia markets set to open lower as Wall Street extends declines; South Korea avoids technical recession
    NBC Los Angeles2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy