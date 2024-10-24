Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • CBS Sports

    Puka Nacua injury update: Rams star WR on track to play Week 8 vs. Vikings after return from IR, per report

    By Cody Benjamin,

    1 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak

    Related Search

    Puka Nacua'S returnNfl injuriesRams vs VikingsNfl player performancePuka NacuaAmerican football

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Missed face mask penalty results in Vikings safety, ruins Minnesota's comeback chance vs. Rams
    CBS Sports1 day ago
    Super 7: Ranking seven NFL teams with legitimate shot at winning Super Bowl LIX as Chiefs, Lions lead pack
    CBS Sports1 day ago
    2024 Week 8 NFL score predictions, odds, picks: Expert releases exact scores for all 16 games
    CBS Sports2 days ago
    Talent Tracker: The bargain bin gems everyone will want want, Oregon eyeing the next prized QB from Hawaii
    CBS Sports1 day ago
    Saints' Alvin Kamara gets free beer for life from New Orleans brewery after signing contract extension
    CBS Sports1 day ago
    Led by No. 1 Kansas, the Big 12 has five top-10 teams, but the bottom of the conference is what makes it great
    CBS Sports2 days ago
    Warriors make NBA history with two blowout victories to begin season, and the way they've done it is notable
    CBS Sports7 hours ago
    Bears' Zacch Pickens: Ready to go for Week 8
    CBS Sports1 day ago
    Group of Five Power Rankings: Army bounces Boise State from No. 1 as ULM enters rankings
    CBS Sports1 day ago
    Hollywood Child Actor Vanishes in 2006 and His Disappearance Remains Unsolved To This Day
    Where are they? Podcast2 days ago
    Fantasy Football Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em Running Backs: Kareem Hunt a week winner, plus more sleepers
    CBS Sports2 days ago
    NFL determines that Chris Godwin's season-ending injury came on a hip-drop tackle; Roquan Smith faces fine
    CBS Sports22 hours ago
    Dodgers' Freddie Freeman jokes about Kirk Gibson comps after World Series walk-off: 'I played the whole game'
    CBS Sports8 hours ago
    Jayden Daniels injury update: Commanders QB to attempt practicing for first time this week Friday, per report
    CBS Sports1 day ago
    NBA Game 1 overreactions: Klay Thompson is back, Mikal Bridges' shot is broken, Jonathan Kuminga stinks
    CBS Sports23 hours ago
    Dodgers win epic World Series Game 1 over Yankees on Freddie Freeman's historic walk-off grand slam in extras
    CBS Sports8 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy