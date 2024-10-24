scitechdaily.com
Half a Year of Rain Falls in One Day: Roswell’s Historic Downpour
By Adam Voiland, NASA Earth Observatory,1 days ago
By Adam Voiland, NASA Earth Observatory,1 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Related SearchRecord rainfallNew Mexico weatherFlood impactSatellite imageryNational Weather ServiceNew Mexico
Comments / 5
Add a Comment
ef3m
1d ago
Steve West
1d ago
View all comments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Margaret Minnicks29 days ago
scitechdaily.com6 hours ago
Herbie J Pilato15 days ago
scitechdaily.com1 day ago
Uncovering Florida28 days ago
Vision Pet Care9 days ago
scitechdaily.com7 hours ago
Dianna Carney3 days ago
scitechdaily.com17 hours ago
Mississippi News Group25 days ago
scitechdaily.com2 days ago
The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel4 days ago
The Current GA15 hours ago
The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
Herbie J Pilato21 days ago
scitechdaily.com2 days ago
scitechdaily.com1 day ago
Dianna Carney11 days ago
The Current GA21 days ago
scitechdaily.com22 hours ago
scitechdaily.com11 hours ago
Dianna Carney22 days ago
scitechdaily.com1 day ago
Akeena8 days ago
Jacksonville Today15 days ago
scitechdaily.com16 hours ago
The Hidden Secrets of the World’s Most Cherished Flower: Scientists Unravel Genetic Mysteries of Roses
scitechdaily.com2 days ago
Dianna Carney22 hours ago
Uncovering Florida28 days ago
Robert Russell Shaneyfelt25 days ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.