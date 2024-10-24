Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • scitechdaily.com

    Half a Year of Rain Falls in One Day: Roswell’s Historic Downpour

    By Adam Voiland, NASA Earth Observatory,

    1 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak

    Related Search

    Record rainfallNew Mexico weatherFlood impactSatellite imageryNational Weather ServiceNew Mexico

    Comments / 5

    Add a Comment
    ef3m
    1d ago
    There is no mention of Juan Lake and dams located west of Roswell. Where is the Flood Commissioner?
    Steve West
    1d ago
    I drove to Roswell as the storm raged and flooded everything. One thing I noted is that the city leaders have NO CLUE how to handle water. Bring all your rain to Texas so that we can show them how!
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Milk recalled in 27 states, including Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks29 days ago
    NASA Astronaut Hospitalized: Unraveling the Medical Mystery After Crew-8’s Space Odyssey
    scitechdaily.com6 hours ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato15 days ago
    Mental Fatigue May Amplify Cravings: Study Reveals Link to Unhealthy Choices
    scitechdaily.com1 day ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza15 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    The Unexpected Reason Cats Sleep Close to Their Humans
    Vision Pet Care9 days ago
    Autism Breakthrough: Cerebellar Abnormalities Linked to Emotional and Behavioral Disorders
    scitechdaily.com7 hours ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Are You Tasty to Mosquitoes? Yale Scientists Reveal What Drives Their Biting Choices
    scitechdaily.com17 hours ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group25 days ago
    Historic Discovery: Ancient Venomous Reptile Species Discovered in Arizona
    scitechdaily.com2 days ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel4 days ago
    Harris, Trump: Where they stand
    The Current GA15 hours ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato21 days ago
    Breakthrough Discovery: Freezing Alzheimer’s Progress by Pausing Amyloid Fibrils
    scitechdaily.com2 days ago
    Sun Erupts With Massive X3.3 Flare, Captured by NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory
    scitechdaily.com1 day ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney11 days ago
    Exclusive body camera footage shows Savannah officer killing of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA21 days ago
    Berkeley’s Magic Material: Capturing Carbon From the Air Just Got Easier
    scitechdaily.com22 hours ago
    A Single Workout Can Improve Your Brain: Here’s What Scientists Found
    scitechdaily.com11 hours ago
    Meet The Dog Saved From Being Euthanized "Purely For Space" Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney22 days ago
    UCLA Scientists Discover Protein That Repairs Heart Damage
    scitechdaily.com1 day ago
    Beloved Discount Retailer Files for Bankruptcy, Set to Close All Stores in Florida and Other States
    Akeena8 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today15 days ago
    Asteroid Chemistry Reveals Earth’s Secret Ingredient for Life
    scitechdaily.com16 hours ago
    The Hidden Secrets of the World’s Most Cherished Flower: Scientists Unravel Genetic Mysteries of Roses
    scitechdaily.com2 days ago
    Meet Moose: The Easy-Going & Lovable Tripod Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney22 hours ago
    FDA Urges Immediate Disposal of Supplements Contaminated with Poisonous Plant
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Fatal Crash: Sedan Driver Killed in Denton Collision
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt25 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy