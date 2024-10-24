Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • vg247.com

    Chris Hemsworth could be Disney's next Prince Charming, to be directed by Wonka's Paul King and with no Cinderella attached

    By Fran Ruiz,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak

    Related Search

    Chris HemsworthDisney live-action filmsPaul KingChris Hemsworth'S careerPaul King's directingPrince charming

    Comments / 1

    Add a Comment
    Gerrett G
    1d ago
    until the rape charge comes out....or the lube. out of his ass. Epstein didn't kill himself?
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    UPDATE: Both the Dawn of the Jedi and New Jedi Order Star Wars movies looked like they could start shooting in 2025, but some potentially disappointing updates have since dropped
    vg247.com1 day ago
    It might have taken a while to get there, but Tom Holland has confirmed he'll be donning the Spidey Suit again when Spider-Man 4 starts shooting next summer
    vg247.com2 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato15 days ago
    In Memory of 'Touched By An Angel' TV Star Della Reese: 7 Years After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato21 days ago
    Overboard Cruise Passenger Rescued by Firefighter on Ship Who Jumped Into Water
    J. Souza17 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Meet Parmigiano: The Sweet & Tiny Chihuahua Puppy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney18 hours ago
    Fallout: London modders reveal it's officially surpassed that big one million redeems milestone on Fallout Day, because sometimes life does a thing
    vg247.com2 days ago
    Meet Franky: The Goofy & Sweet Boy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney13 days ago
    Meet Avery: The Little & Sweet Young Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    Federal jury awards $7.8 Million to CA workers denied COVID vaccine religious accommodations
    The HD Post12 hours ago
    The Tragic Life and Murder-Suicide of Actor Gig Young: Decades After the Horror
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Recalling June Blair Nelson: TV/Real-Life Wife to David Nelson ('The Adventures of Ozzie & Harriet')
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune8 days ago
    PlayStation's most important game this year and its most forgotten are both getting PS5 Pro upgrades
    vg247.com2 days ago
    What do Black Ops 6, Mass Effect, and Barbie Secret Agent have in common? The answer may surprise you
    vg247.com19 hours ago
    Can you handle the truth? Helldivers 2's next Warbond, Truth Enforcers, looks like it'll make damn sure you can when it drops with a new shotgun and SMG
    vg247.com1 day ago
    Dairy Twist Celebrates Season's End With Free Ice Cream All Day Long
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Hollywood Child Actor Vanishes in 2006 and His Disappearance Remains Unsolved To This Day
    Where are they? Podcast2 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Dog Who Survived a Machete Attack Still Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    In Memory of Richard Crenna (From 'Our Miss Brooks' to 'Rambo'): 21 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    All Black Ops 6 safehouse puzzle solutions
    vg247.com22 hours ago
    Roblox Haunt event: How to play, participating games, end date
    vg247.com19 hours ago
    Hollywood needs a movie about the life of South Carolina's Robert Smalls
    Explore Beaufort SC3 days ago
    Meet Dotty: The Playful & Snuggly Beagle Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney25 days ago
    'Bewitched' Actress Irene Vernon (The First 'Louise Tate') Was Fired From The Magical Sitcom
    Herbie J Pilato27 days ago
    Helldivers 2 community manager says potential Xbox port is up to "Sony and Phil to duke out", as latest MO forces players to choose between two different coloured things
    vg247.com1 day ago
    Colorado parks officials call off wolf capture operation after 19 nights without success
    Matt Whittaker12 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy