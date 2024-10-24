Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • goal.com

    Fenerbahce vs Manchester United Predictions: A Draw & Hojlund to score

    By Scott Thornton,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak

    Related Search

    Manchester United predictionsEuropa league predictionsBetting on footballManchester United betChampions LeagueRasmus Hojlund performance

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    'We can be really successful' - Erik ten Hag insists injuries are 'holding back' Man Utd as Red Devils boss explains rough start to the season
    goal.com11 hours ago
    SuperSport United vs Kaizer Chiefs Predictions and Betting Tips: More pain for Matsatsantsa
    goal.com17 hours ago
    'There's no point denying it' - Ange Postecoglou plays up Neymar comparisons as Mikey Moore comes of age for boyhood club Tottenham
    goal.com19 hours ago
    Former Arsenal star denies charge of drug smuggling in outrageous £600k plot
    goal.com20 hours ago
    AC Milan president slams 'incomprehensible' decision as Bologna match is postponed in big blow to Christian Pulisic's side
    goal.com18 hours ago
    Nasreddine Nabi reveals how he plans to end Kaizer Chiefs' trophy drought - 'We know our strategy'
    goal.com17 hours ago
    USWNT call up Utah Royals goalkeeper Mandy Haught after Jane Campbell injury
    goal.com15 hours ago
    Deegan stands by comment on ‘concentration camps,’ but regrets causing pain
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Kaizer Chiefs' crucial test: Can Nasreddine Nabi’s revitalized tactics propel Amakhosi past SuperSport United once again?
    goal.com12 hours ago
    England women's player ratings vs Germany: Leah Williamson's poor form continues in an abysmal Lionesses defence as Georgia Stanway's heroics fail to paper over the cracks
    goal.com13 hours ago
    Oleksandr Zinchenko reveals Bernardo Silva's brutal 'stay at home' response after Arsenal star reached out to ex-Man City team-mate
    goal.com13 hours ago
    La Liga president admits he's 'worried about the racists' who could ruin Clasico as Real Madrid prepare to host Barcelona
    goal.com17 hours ago
    'Finally feel valued' - Colorado Rapids star Reggie Cannon on his European nightmare, his MLS return, his USMNT ambitions and the great metaphor of Elden Ring
    goal.com18 hours ago
    How to Bet on Derbies Ahead of El Clásico, Derby d'Italia and Le Classique
    goal.com17 hours ago
    Manchester City vs Southampton Predictions: Manchester City to win, both teams to score
    goal.com17 hours ago
    'He doesn't have a weakness' - Trent Alexander-Arnold reveals which Liverpool player he's excited to tell his kids and grandkids he had 'honour' of playing with
    goal.com2 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy