Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • NPR

    Texas attorney general's statement rejects supporters of death row inmate's appeal

    By Ayana Archie,

    1 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak

    Related Search

    Texas justice systemDeath Row appealsChild abuse casesInnocence claimsDeath RowTexas Senate

    Comments / 51

    Add a Comment
    dukecrim1111
    12h ago
    I don't give a crap if he accidentally did it he's done enough time there's too many holes in the case and politics involved it compromises the case all the way around
    Granny
    1d ago
    Slaxton is Texass #1 POS
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group24 days ago
    Young voters’ elation for Harris may be plateauing. And, redefining 'conservative'
    NPR1 day ago
    Meet The Christians Pushing Back On Christian Nationalism
    NPR1 day ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    An Indiana teen died in 1866. How did her skull end up in an Illinois house's walls?
    NPR17 hours ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today20 days ago
    An Alleged Assassination Attempt By an Indian Spy on U.S. Soil
    NPR13 hours ago
    Florida fighting with the U.S. Justice Department over prosecuting Ryan Routh
    NPR1 day ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Woman Sentenced for Laundering Millions in Drug Trafficking Scheme
    Tysonomo Multimedia1 day ago
    Man Killed on Cruise Ship Excursion in The Bahamas, Passenger Facing Charges
    J. Souza18 hours ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney11 days ago
    GOP lawsuits about an obscure immigration database may set up election challenges
    NPR26 minutes ago
    Janet Mello Convicted of Theft of $108 Million from the Army, Fights to Keep Pension While in Prison
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily10 days ago
    Minnesota is a refuge for trans health care. Here's how doctors are meeting the need
    NPR23 hours ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today22 days ago
    FDA Urges Immediate Disposal of Supplements Contaminated with Poisonous Plant
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Jacksonville sheriff releases video of fatal police shooting
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Owners of ‘horrific’ funeral home plead guilty to federal fraud charges
    NPR18 hours ago
    Harris, Trump: Where they stand
    The Current GA11 hours ago
    Black Americans still suffer worse health. Here's why there's so little progress
    NPR1 day ago
    West Mahanoy swears in Altamont fire police officers
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel7 days ago
    Federal jury awards $7.8 Million to CA workers denied COVID vaccine religious accommodations
    The HD Post12 hours ago
    DeSoto County Body Found; Mother Believes it Could Be Her Missing Son
    Mississippi News Group11 days ago
    'Los Angeles Times' editor resigns after newspaper withholds presidential endorsement
    NPR2 days ago
    Army releases report about Trump campaign incident at Arlington National Cemetery
    NPR11 hours ago
    Local Dog Rescue Reveals They're In Urgent Need Of More Foster Homes
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today16 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy