Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • wtae.com

    Police: Man and woman running from gunfire become stuck on hillside in Pittsburgh

    By Nick Matoney,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak

    Related Search

    Pittsburgh crimeEmergency responsePublic safetyViolent crimeGun violencePittsburgh public safety

    Comments / 3

    Add a Comment
    Guest
    1d ago
    Don’t rip off your drug dealer n he won’t shoot at ya
    Jane Coal
    1d ago
    where is the shooter? still shooting?
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group24 days ago
    'Home Improvement' star Zachery Ty Bryan arrested on suspicion of DUI in Oklahoma
    wtae.com13 hours ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today20 days ago
    E. coli cases linked to McDonald’s Quarter Pounders rises to 75
    wtae.com17 hours ago
    Police: Man arrested after threatening tenants with firearm, aerosol flamethrower
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel14 days ago
    In 1990, the Pittsburgh Pirates won the first of 3 straight division titles
    wtae.com11 hours ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Overboard Cruise Passenger Rescued by Firefighter on Ship Who Jumped Into Water
    J. Souza17 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Murder Suspect Arrested in Mansfield Shooting
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt20 days ago
    SUV Homicide: Slain Driver Found in Arlington Parking Lot
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt11 days ago
    Fatal Crash: Sedan Driver Killed in Denton Collision
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt25 days ago
    Meet Parmigiano: The Sweet & Tiny Chihuahua Puppy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney18 hours ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel5 days ago
    Woman Sentenced for Laundering Millions in Drug Trafficking Scheme
    Tysonomo Multimedia1 day ago
    Meet The Dog Saved From Being Euthanized "Purely For Space" Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney22 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz12 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria16 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today16 days ago
    Meet Avery: The Little & Sweet Young Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    Federal jury awards $7.8 Million to CA workers denied COVID vaccine religious accommodations
    The HD Post11 hours ago
    Man arrested, charged with homicide in Sheppton shooting
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel26 days ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    The Tragic Life and Murder-Suicide of Actor Gig Young: Decades After the Horror
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Major Hobby Lobby Competitor to Shut Down Location as Final Closing Date Is Announced
    Akeena1 day ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today22 days ago
    Woman Sentenced for $483K Amazon Fraud Scheme
    Tysonomo Multimedia8 days ago
    Local Dog Rescue Reveals They're In Urgent Need Of More Foster Homes
    Dianna Carney3 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy