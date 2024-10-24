Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • PennLive.com

    District 3 cross country: Runners to watch from the Mid-Penn and beyond

    By Tom De Martini,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak

    Related Search

    Cross country racesBig Spring high schoolMid-PennNewville

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    As early voting begins in Arizona, local elections officials detail security steps
    Arizona Luminaria16 days ago
    Legendary pop star postpones six tour concerts due to illness
    PennLive.com1 day ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    'Leave It To Beaver' Star Tony Dow Struggled With Depression: A Look Back After Cancer Took His Life
    Herbie J Pilato7 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza14 days ago
    Meet Avery: The Little & Sweet Young Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    Man wanted for attempted murder in N.J. arrested in Shenandoah
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    How to watch all 3 NASCAR series races this weekend in Homestead: times, channels
    PennLive.com2 days ago
    Georgia hits 1 million mark in early voting
    The Current GA4 days ago
    Cooper Kupp trade price revealed for Pittsburgh Steelers
    PennLive.com2 days ago
    Ohio State’s Buckeye Fall Fashion Market to return for its second year
    The Lantern16 days ago
    Another police chief out at East Union
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel2 days ago
    Meet The Friendly & Loveable Lady Who Has Overcome So Much Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Hollywood needs a movie about the life of South Carolina's Robert Smalls
    Explore Beaufort SC3 days ago
    Trump leads Harris by 10 points in Florida, UNF poll finds
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    Colorado parks officials call off wolf capture operation after 19 nights without success
    Matt Whittaker12 days ago
    New report says California ranks #3 nationwide for job seekers
    The HD Post25 days ago
    Meet Kiki: The Tiny 11lb Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney6 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz23 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today15 days ago
    Unique Looking Pup Searching For Over Seven Months After Brother Adopted Without Him
    Camilo Díaz6 days ago
    Meet The Playful & Well-Behaved Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney23 days ago
    Major retailers prepare for potential food shortages – Inland Empire may step in to fill the gap
    The HD Post23 days ago
    Desis Overwhelmingly Support Kamala Harris In Battleground States, Poll Shows
    India Currents4 days ago
    Colorado Parks and Wildlife recommends denial of Silver Spur Ranches claim for wolf damage
    Matt Whittaker23 days ago
    Six things you should know about Spanish Moss
    Explore Beaufort SC25 days ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune9 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today16 days ago
    Apple Valley Air Show pilot and Top Gun flight instructor dies in New Mexico air show crash
    The HD Post2 days ago
    Hurricane Helene debris killed Duval toddler
    Jacksonville Today21 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy