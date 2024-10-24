Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • atlantanewsfirst.com

    VP Kamala Harris holds metro Atlanta rally with former President Barack Obama

    By Tim Darnell,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak

    Related Search

    Dekalb countyPike countyBarack ObamaKamala HarrisGeorgia electionsPresidential election

    Comments / 3

    Add a Comment
    Not today
    1d ago
    How is she going to respond to world leaders when she is afraid of Joe Rogan.
    Karen Walters
    1d ago
    DISGUSTING 😡🤮🤯🧠🤡🐍💩💩💩💩😈😈
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Harris, Trump: Where they stand
    The Current GA11 hours ago
    Former President Trump holds 2 campaign events in Georgia Wednesday
    atlantanewsfirst.com3 days ago
    Trump coming back to Atlanta for rally at Georgia Tech
    atlantanewsfirst.com16 hours ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato15 days ago
    Desis Overwhelmingly Support Kamala Harris In Battleground States, Poll Shows
    India Currents4 days ago
    In Memory of 'Touched By An Angel' TV Star Della Reese: 7 Years After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today22 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza14 days ago
    Arizona rejects thousands of mail ballots for mismatched voter signatures
    Arizona Luminaria8 days ago
    Man Killed on Cruise Ship Excursion in The Bahamas, Passenger Facing Charges
    J. Souza18 hours ago
    Georgia secretary of state’s office fends off cyberattack on absentee voter website
    atlantanewsfirst.com1 day ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today16 days ago
    Cardi B pulls out of Atlanta’s ONE Music Fest
    atlantanewsfirst.com1 day ago
    Federal jury awards $7.8 Million to CA workers denied COVID vaccine religious accommodations
    The HD Post11 hours ago
    The Tragic Life and Murder-Suicide of Actor Gig Young: Decades After the Horror
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune8 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney11 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz12 days ago
    Former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy speaks to roughly 850 students during Turning Point USA event Tuesday
    The Lantern10 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today15 days ago
    3 Fulton Trump co-defendants denied bid to move cases to federal court
    atlantanewsfirst.com1 day ago
    Meet Brie: The Sweet & Tiny Puppy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney14 hours ago
    Local Dog Rescue Reveals They're In Urgent Need Of More Foster Homes
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    FDA Urges Immediate Disposal of Supplements Contaminated with Poisonous Plant
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Colorado parks officials call off wolf capture operation after 19 nights without success
    Matt Whittaker12 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy