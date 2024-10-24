Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • PennLive.com

    Clocks ‘fall back’ to end daylight saving time very soon

    By Claudia Dimuro,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak

    Related Search

    Daylight saving timePermanent time reformEnergy saving benefitsHealthier lifestylesTraffic crash reductionState legislatures

    Comments / 15

    Add a Comment
    Jonathan
    18h ago
    I like it cause it kinda mixes things up a bit
    Bruce
    1d ago
    Really tired of doing this 😪
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    More than 2,000 stores are closing in the U.S. this year. Is your favorite on the list?
    PennLive.com2 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Overboard Cruise Passenger Rescued by Firefighter on Ship Who Jumped Into Water
    J. Souza17 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel17 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney11 days ago
    Over 1M Pennsylvania voters have already cast a ballot. Are they mostly blue or red?
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    As early voting begins in Arizona, local elections officials detail security steps
    Arizona Luminaria16 days ago
    Meet Parmigiano: The Sweet & Tiny Chihuahua Puppy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney18 hours ago
    #AskJAXTDY | How did DeSantis get so much public funding for his campaigns?
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Woman Sentenced for Laundering Millions in Drug Trafficking Scheme
    Tysonomo Multimedia1 day ago
    Meet The Dog Saved From Being Euthanized "Purely For Space" Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney22 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz12 days ago
    Legendary pop star postpones six tour concerts due to illness
    PennLive.com1 day ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria16 days ago
    Today’s horoscope, Oct. 25, 2024: Do more meaningful, purposeful work
    PennLive.com22 hours ago
    FDA Urges Immediate Disposal of Supplements Contaminated with Poisonous Plant
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today16 days ago
    Meet Avery: The Little & Sweet Young Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    Federal jury awards $7.8 Million to CA workers denied COVID vaccine religious accommodations
    The HD Post11 hours ago
    Letter to the editor: Matth Toebben urges citizens to vote ‘Yes’ on Amendment 2
    Northern Kentucky Tribune8 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today22 days ago
    Woman Sentenced for $483K Amazon Fraud Scheme
    Tysonomo Multimedia8 days ago
    In many cases, liver cancer is preventable; here are steps you can take to reduce the risk
    Northern Kentucky Tribune8 days ago
    Local Dog Rescue Reveals They're In Urgent Need Of More Foster Homes
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune8 days ago
    New dental clinic provides care to underserved populations
    The Lantern9 days ago
    Amendment 3 marijuana issue fires up people on both sides
    Jacksonville Today13 hours ago
    Families seek answers in dock collapse that killed 4 from Jax
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Historic numbers of Americans are living by themselves as they age
    Northern Kentucky Tribune19 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy