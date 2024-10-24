Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • CBS Sports

    2025 NFL Draft: Is there a franchise QB in this draft class? Breaking down the potential of each top prospect

    By Mike Renner,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak

    Related Search

    Nfl draft prospectsNfl draftDraft predictionsQuarterback rankingsAmerican footballCollege football

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Michigan changes starting QB again, tabs Davis Warren against Michigan State in Battle for Paul Bunyan Trophy
    CBS Sports10 hours ago
    Talent Tracker: The bargain bin gems everyone will want want, Oregon eyeing the next prized QB from Hawaii
    CBS Sports1 day ago
    Super 7: Ranking seven NFL teams with legitimate shot at winning Super Bowl LIX as Chiefs, Lions lead pack
    CBS Sports1 day ago
    Cavaliers' Jaylon Tyson: Garbage time appearance
    CBS Sports5 hours ago
    Saints' Alvin Kamara gets free beer for life from New Orleans brewery after signing contract extension
    CBS Sports1 day ago
    2024 Week 8 NFL score predictions, odds, picks: Expert releases exact scores for all 16 games
    CBS Sports2 days ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Bears' Zacch Pickens: Ready to go for Week 8
    CBS Sports1 day ago
    Warriors make NBA history with two blowout victories to begin season, and the way they've done it is notable
    CBS Sports4 hours ago
    Hollywood Child Actor Vanishes in 2006 and His Disappearance Remains Unsolved To This Day
    Where are they? Podcast2 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today16 days ago
    Meet Avery: The Little & Sweet Young Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    Families seek answers in dock collapse that killed 4 from Jax
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Georgia hits 1 million mark in early voting
    The Current GA4 days ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz12 days ago
    Fantasy Football Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em Running Backs: Kareem Hunt a week winner, plus more sleepers
    CBS Sports2 days ago
    AFC playoff picture: Comparing seven wild-card contenders to see which have best chance at nine wins
    CBS Sports2 days ago
    Trump leads Harris by 10 points in Florida, UNF poll finds
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    NFL determines that Chris Godwin's season-ending injury came on a hip-drop tackle; Roquan Smith faces fine
    CBS Sports19 hours ago
    DeSantis assails Amendment 4 at Jacksonville church
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Denver spends another $800,000 on migrant food
    David Heitz9 days ago
    New report says California ranks #3 nationwide for job seekers
    The HD Post25 days ago
    Lakers' LeBron James: Playing both ends of back-to-back
    CBS Sports5 hours ago
    2024 Zozo Championship leaderboard, scores: Justin Thomas, Rickie Fowler in the mix after Round 2 in Japan
    CBS Sports20 hours ago
    Woman whose house Denver police burnt down settles for $95,000
    David Heitz19 days ago
    Federal probe finds deplorable conditions inside Georgia prisons
    The Current GA22 days ago
    Desis Overwhelmingly Support Kamala Harris In Battleground States, Poll Shows
    India Currents4 days ago
    JJ Redick upset about new basketballs in Lakers' opener, says he'll request NBA makes change: 'I'm neurotic'
    CBS Sports2 days ago
    AAA: Gas prices take predictable (short-lived) increase, thanks to back-to-back storms
    Northern Kentucky Tribune12 days ago
    Stars' Jake Oettinger: Rattled by Sabres
    CBS Sports2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy