Better Leather Made Locally

B ryce Landers’s career in leather started at the University of Cincinnati, where—oddly enough—she took classes in woodworking. While she didn’t have the space for her own woodworking studio, she fell in love with the craft and the process of creating with her own hands. That passion led Landers to try working with leather. She began by making wallets and bags, which she gave to friends and family to make sure that they held up over time, then ventured into selling for the first time in 2022. Today, she’s the sole owner of Manelos Leather .

Photograph by Chris Von Holle

Trial and error has been a notable part of Landers’s creative process—making and remaking products until she ends up with something that feels just right. Customers can see proof of this thoughtful process in Manelos’s intricately stitched cardholders, detailed and wearable hardware, and exquisitely sturdy keychains. “If I’m attempting a new stitch or design, I reach out to other makers in the leather community to get their insight as well,” she says.

Landers offers a wide variety of products in various styles and colors, using different types of leather, such as English Bridle and vegetable tanned. “Each product I try to be extremely intentional about,” says Landers. “For instance, my oversize totes are made from a leather commonly used for car upholstery. Since I knew these were going to be thrown around, I wanted to make sure they’d be easy to clean.” Her expertise in the longevity of her leather comes from personal experience; she’s used the same leather bag—one she made herself—since 2019.

Manelos Leather is also a product of community. One of Landers’s favorite aspects of the business is collaboration. Many wallets and bags seen on the Manelos website have art engraved on their surface, similar to the style of American traditional and linework tattoos. These products are made through partnerships with local tattoo and fine artists, including Jake Hill , Drew Christman , Jamie Morrison , Seth Gerke , Steven Steinway , Stephanie Mather , and Maggie Meiring. “Each artist I partner with has complete creative control, so the designers vary extensively,” says Landers. She also works closely with Alex Marsh, a model based out of Cincinnati, for content creation to advertise her leather.

The post Better Leather Made Locally appeared first on Cincinnati Magazine .