Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • newsfromthestates.com

    We can’t afford to ignore climate change this election

    By Lindsay Garcia,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak

    Related Search

    Climate changeExtreme weather eventsClimate-Fueled disastersElection issuesExtreme weatherPresidential election

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Texas sues Biden administration for not providing data on noncitizens
    newsfromthestates.com2 days ago
    1 dead in Colorado, others ill from E. coli outbreak linked to McDonald’s Quarter Pounders
    newsfromthestates.com2 days ago
    Kentucky Sen. Johnnie Turner of Harlan dies
    newsfromthestates.com2 days ago
    GOP attacks on Tester getting more personal as Election Day draws near
    newsfromthestates.com2 days ago
    #AskJAXTDY | How did DeSantis get so much public funding for his campaigns?
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    Lawmakers blast ‘woefully inadequate’ response by department officials to parole agent’s killing
    newsfromthestates.com16 hours ago
    Rick Scott mentions recent storms when asked why he opted not to debate his Democratic opponent
    newsfromthestates.com22 hours ago
    Whistleblower says big accounting firm hid evidence that a Saudi co-defendant helped finance 9/11
    Florida Bulldog1 day ago
    DNR chief: Buckle may be cause of Sapelo gangplank failure
    newsfromthestates.com2 days ago
    Rep. Aaron Bean leads Democrat Holloway by 7 points
    Jacksonville Today4 hours ago
    New solar farm unveiled in Franklinton
    newsfromthestates.com2 days ago
    Delaney drops another $1 million of her own into her campaign account
    newsfromthestates.com16 hours ago
    Ohio State Wexner Medical Center study suggests therapy dogs improve healthcare workers’ moods
    The Lantern16 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz22 days ago
    Lawmakers urged to ease criminal expungement process for a half-million eligible Kentuckians
    newsfromthestates.com2 days ago
    Snyder mourns the loss of Right to Work laws as he works to flip the Michigan House
    newsfromthestates.com2 days ago
    So far, Trump’s dominance seems to deter Democrats in Louisiana’s early voting
    newsfromthestates.com1 day ago
    Colorado parks officials call off wolf capture operation after 19 nights without success
    Matt Whittaker12 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz12 days ago
    More than 1,500 Mainers will have their medical debt canceled thanks to nonprofit donation
    newsfromthestates.com1 day ago
    Lawsuit claims ACI officials are interfering with attorney visits and mail delivery
    newsfromthestates.com22 hours ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today15 days ago
    Arizona rejects thousands of mail ballots for mismatched voter signatures
    Arizona Luminaria8 days ago
    Kamala Harris’ sister, Maya Harris, to lead a get-out-the-vote rally Saturday in North Omaha
    newsfromthestates.com1 day ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post21 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today15 days ago
    Q&A: Georgia House Dist. 162 candidates
    The Current GA16 days ago
    Savannah man convicted on charges from Jan. 6 insurrection
    The Current GA5 days ago
    Early voting in Maryland begins Thursday
    newsfromthestates.com1 day ago
    ‘The most important district to flip’: Democrats aim to turn a red Tucson district blue
    newsfromthestates.com3 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy