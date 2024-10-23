gameranx.com
Guerrilla Games Staff Says The Studio Is Done With Killzone
By Ryan Parreno,2 days ago
By Ryan Parreno,2 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Related SearchGuerrilla gamesPlaystation 4 gamesGame franchise transitionsFirst-Person shootersVideo gamePlaystation studios
Comments /
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
gameranx.com1 day ago
gameranx.com1 day ago
Shawn Layden: PS3 Was A Struggle For Japanese Devs Like Japan Studio, Who Suffered From “Legacy Malaise”
gameranx.com9 hours ago
gameranx.com2 days ago
Bungie Clarifies Their Creative Studios Have Not Left, But Have Also Joined PlayStation’s Live Service Team
gameranx.com2 days ago
Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
Herbie J Pilato15 days ago
gameranx.com1 day ago
gameranx.com2 days ago
gameranx.com1 day ago
gameranx.com2 days ago
gameranx.com1 day ago
Herbie J Pilato25 days ago
Monster Hunter Wilds Open Beta Will Be Playable To Everyone, Even Without Pre-Orders Or Subscriptions
gameranx.com13 hours ago
gameranx.com1 day ago
gameranx.com2 days ago
gameranx.com4 hours ago
gameranx.com9 hours ago
Rumor: Four 3rd-Party Companies Are Filling Out Nintendo Switch’s 2025 With Remasters Of Classic Games
gameranx.com1 day ago
Recalling June Blair Nelson: TV/Real-Life Wife to David Nelson ('The Adventures of Ozzie & Harriet')
Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
gameranx.com1 day ago
gameranx.com16 hours ago
gameranx.com2 days ago
gameranx.com1 day ago
Dragami Games Is Hard At Work On “Big, New Content” Alongside New Costumes For Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP
gameranx.com2 days ago
gameranx.com2 days ago
Pearl Abyss Explains Why Crimson Desert’s Black Space Game Engine Is Superior To Commercial Engines (Like Unreal)
gameranx.com11 hours ago
gameranx.com8 hours ago
gameranx.com1 day ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.
Comments / 0