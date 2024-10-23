Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • newsfromthestates.com

    North Carolina child care centers struggle to reopen in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene

    By Greg Childress,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak

    Related Search

    North CarolinaChild care crisisChild care fundingNorth Carolina legislationChild care qualityHurricane Helene impact

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Helene damages in North Carolina total $53 billion, Cooper says, as he requests new state relief
    newsfromthestates.com1 day ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Texas sues Biden administration for not providing data on noncitizens
    newsfromthestates.com2 days ago
    1 dead in Colorado, others ill from E. coli outbreak linked to McDonald’s Quarter Pounders
    newsfromthestates.com2 days ago
    GOP attacks on Tester getting more personal as Election Day draws near
    newsfromthestates.com2 days ago
    Phoenix man charged with shooting Democratic office had 250,000 rounds and a grenade launcher
    newsfromthestates.com1 day ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    #AskJAXTDY | How did DeSantis get so much public funding for his campaigns?
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    Meet Parmigiano: The Sweet & Tiny Chihuahua Puppy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney4 hours ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel3 days ago
    Rick Scott mentions recent storms when asked why he opted not to debate his Democratic opponent
    newsfromthestates.com22 hours ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Man from Lucedale Receives Sentence for 25 Counts of Child Exploitation
    Mississippi News Group10 days ago
    Lawmakers blast ‘woefully inadequate’ response by department officials to parole agent’s killing
    newsfromthestates.com16 hours ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today21 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today20 days ago
    Overboard Cruise Passenger Rescued by Firefighter on Ship Who Jumped Into Water
    J. Souza17 days ago
    Major Hobby Lobby Competitor to Shut Down Location as Final Closing Date Is Announced
    Akeena1 day ago
    Laredo ends boil-water notice after 11 days, turns attention to illegal connections and old pipes
    newsfromthestates.com1 day ago
    Delaney drops another $1 million of her own into her campaign account
    newsfromthestates.com15 hours ago
    New solar farm comes online in Franklinton
    newsfromthestates.com2 days ago
    Rep. Aaron Bean leads Democrat Holloway by 7 points
    Jacksonville Today4 hours ago
    Ohio State Wexner Medical Center study suggests therapy dogs improve healthcare workers’ moods
    The Lantern16 days ago
    Early voting in Delaware begins Friday
    newsfromthestates.com1 day ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt21 days ago
    Whistleblower says big accounting firm hid evidence that a Saudi co-defendant helped finance 9/11
    Florida Bulldog1 day ago
    DeSoto County Body Found; Mother Believes it Could Be Her Missing Son
    Mississippi News Group11 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz12 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy