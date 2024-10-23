Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WBUR

    Don’t helicopter-parent your kids into college. Let them take the lead

    By Laura Holt,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak

    Related Search

    College admissionsCollege applicationsHelicopter parentingUniversity of MiamiParenting stylesAlix Earle

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Investigators Think They Found the Source of the Deadly McDonald's Ecoli Outbreak
    Thomas Smith5 hours ago
    In Memory of Groundbreaking Actor Ron Glass ('Barney Miller'): 8 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato15 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato8 days ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today29 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria16 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida27 days ago
    Large Shih Tzu Searching For Love After Owners Move Away
    Camilo Díaz2 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today21 days ago
    Opinion – Al Cross: Amendment 2 — if it’s such a good idea, why so many off-base arguments
    Northern Kentucky Tribune8 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Major Hobby Lobby Competitor to Shut Down Location as Final Closing Date Is Announced
    Akeena1 day ago
    New dental clinic provides care to underserved populations
    The Lantern9 days ago
    Ohio State Wexner Medical Center study suggests therapy dogs improve healthcare workers’ moods
    The Lantern16 days ago
    Former Soldier Sentenced to 30 Years for 2001 Killing of Pregnant Army Specialist in Germany
    Tysonomo Multimedia4 hours ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today20 days ago
    In Memory of TV's 'That's My Mama' Actor Theodore 'Teddy' Wilson: 33 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato25 days ago
    Deadly fungus is threatening bananas. One company is trying to save the fruit through gene editing
    WBUR1 day ago
    West Mahanoy swears in Altamont fire police officers
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel7 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney11 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz12 days ago
    Man Killed on Cruise Ship Excursion in The Bahamas, Passenger Facing Charges
    J. Souza5 hours ago
    #AskJAXTDY | How did DeSantis get so much public funding for his campaigns?
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    A handbook for midlife? Try ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’
    WBUR11 hours ago
    Experts find memory troubles in young adults
    WBUR4 hours ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today15 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz22 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy