Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The State Journal

    Miners are razing forests to meet surging demand for metals and minerals, report says

    By VICTORIA MILKO - Associated Press,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak

    Related Search

    Mining and biodiversityEnvironmental destructionWorld Resources InstituteMiningIndonesiaJakarta

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Overboard Cruise Passenger Rescued by Firefighter on Ship Who Jumped Into Water
    J. Souza17 days ago
    UnitedBank_ParkersburgSquare_Aerial_Feb_2024.jpg
    The State Journal1 day ago
    Ohio State Wexner Medical Center study suggests therapy dogs improve healthcare workers’ moods
    The Lantern16 days ago
    US Army Sgt. Greville Clarke charged with 27 Counts at Fort Cavazos in Texas
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily2 days ago
    Arizona rejects thousands of mail ballots for mismatched voter signatures
    Arizona Luminaria8 days ago
    Jackson Man Dies at Gas Station Where He Drove After Getting Shot
    Mississippi News Group21 days ago
    Union Troops to take over Beaufort, SC next month
    Explore Beaufort SC7 days ago
    Opinion: Without migrant gangs on every corner, President Trump's visit to Aurora sure to be weird
    David Heitz16 days ago
    Boeing is expected to report a big Q3 loss, then wait for results of vote by striking workers
    The State Journal2 days ago
    Sources: Police captain fired from borough force
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney10 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz12 days ago
    One Tech Tip: How to prepare your online accounts in case you die
    The State Journal1 day ago
    Whistleblower says big accounting firm hid evidence that a Saudi co-defendant helped finance 9/11
    Florida Bulldog1 day ago
    Unique Looking Pup Searching For Over Seven Months After Brother Adopted Without Him
    Camilo Díaz6 days ago
    Colorado parks officials call off wolf capture operation after 19 nights without success
    Matt Whittaker12 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria16 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune7 days ago
    Rep. Aaron Bean leads Democrat Holloway by 7 points
    Jacksonville Today3 hours ago
    Major Hobby Lobby Competitor to Shut Down Location as Final Closing Date Is Announced
    Akeena1 day ago
    The Tragic Last Days of Troubled Former Child Star Scotty Beckett ('Our Gang'/'The Little Rascals')
    Herbie J Pilato9 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post24 days ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today27 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today15 days ago
    Meet Mabel: The Sweet Girl Abandoned Outside Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney28 days ago
    In many cases, liver cancer is preventable; here are steps you can take to reduce the risk
    Northern Kentucky Tribune8 days ago
    Meet Kiki: The Tiny 11lb Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney6 days ago
    Military Termination: Col. David Alexander Commander of Army's Bomb Disposal School Quietly Fired
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily13 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy