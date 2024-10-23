Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Guitar World Magazine

    Feel like your solos don’t quite sing? The key is using the right articulations to make your guitar “speak” to audiences

    By Andy Wood,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak

    Related Search

    Guitar techniquesDavid GrismanBill MonroeSam BushGuitarMississippi

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    “The first one ever in history is actually this guitar. Honestly, it still doesn’t seem real”: Fender’s first-ever official 7-string Stratocaster has become a reality – and it could be in line for a wider release
    Guitar World Magazine1 day ago
    “I got really obsessed with fuzz when I got into stoner rock. I’d never heard a sound like it before”: He’s jammed with Tony Iommi, recorded at Abbey Road, now he’s cooking up hairy stoner riffs with Torus – and Alfie Glass is just getting started
    Guitar World Magazine1 day ago
    "With an incredibly smooth, fast-playing neck and low action right out of the factory, there’s little to dislike": Taylor 414ce review
    Guitar World Magazine2 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    “My riff writing started to do well after I changed my perspective… I don’t listen to a bunch of heavy music anymore”: Meet Clayton King, the riff machine using EDM and nature shows to wring fresh savagery from his custom Ibanez monstrosity
    Guitar World Magazine9 hours ago
    In Memory of Groundbreaking Actor Ron Glass ('Barney Miller'): 8 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato15 days ago
    Meet Parmigiano: The Sweet & Tiny Chihuahua Puppy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney4 hours ago
    “It can transform your amp, but it’s equally adept as a boost and drive”: Dirty Boy Preamp review
    Guitar World Magazine2 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato8 days ago
    “The Holy Grail of rackmount tube preamps is back”: Soldano revives two highly elusive rack units beloved by Steve Lukather, Peter Frampton and Vivian Campbell for the first time in decades
    Guitar World Magazine4 hours ago
    “Ozzy told me about this young guitar player in LA who worked at a music school. I envisioned an older bloke with slippers, a cardigan and glasses”: Ozzy Osbourne bassist Bob Daisley on taking a chance on Randy Rhoads – despite label pushback
    Guitar World Magazine2 days ago
    In Memory of TV's 'That's My Mama' Actor Theodore 'Teddy' Wilson: 33 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato25 days ago
    “A universe of ultra-responsive tones in a travel-ready size”: Boss throws down the gauntlet with the GX-10 – a compact, touchscreen-equipped HX Stomp challenger that costs $399
    Guitar World Magazine1 day ago
    Meredith MacRae Was "Unhappy" When Her 'Bobbie Jo' Role Was Diminished on TV's 'Petticoat Junction'
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    “These amps just breathe like a well-rounded tube amp, no matter what you throw at them”: Inside the making of Laney’s Foundry Range
    Guitar World Magazine1 day ago
    Meet Avery: The Little & Sweet Young Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Dog Who Survived a Machete Attack Still Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    Ohio State Wexner Medical Center study suggests therapy dogs improve healthcare workers’ moods
    The Lantern16 days ago
    “Please, Sir, Can I Have Some Smores?”
    Alameda Post27 days ago
    Dairy Twist Celebrates Season's End With Free Ice Cream All Day Long
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    In many cases, liver cancer is preventable; here are steps you can take to reduce the risk
    Northern Kentucky Tribune8 days ago
    Meet The Dog Saved From Being Euthanized "Purely For Space" Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney22 days ago
    Colorado parks officials call off wolf capture operation after 19 nights without success
    Matt Whittaker12 days ago
    Meet Franky: The Goofy & Sweet Boy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney13 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune7 days ago
    The Tragic Last Days of Troubled Former Child Star Scotty Beckett ('Our Gang'/'The Little Rascals')
    Herbie J Pilato9 days ago
    You're Invited: Autumn Craft Fair Will Support East Bridgewater Christmas Parade
    Dianna Carney7 days ago
    Six things you should know about Spanish Moss
    Explore Beaufort SC24 days ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune9 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy