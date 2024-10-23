France 24
Trump hurls a string of insults at Harris including 'lazy,' a racist trope against Black people
2 days ago
2 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Related SearchTrump'S racist remarksTrump'S presidential campaignPolitical insultsDonald TrumpKamala HarrisRacism in politics
Comments / 5
Add a Comment
Richard Garcia
7h ago
John Rondinelli
10h ago
View all comments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man who questioned Trump on pet-eating lies during Univision town hall admits he is now voting for Harris
The Independent6 days ago
Raw Story2 days ago
Raw Story1 day ago
American Songwriter2 days ago
Donald Trump’s odds of winning the White House are now higher than they were before he debated Joe Biden
the-independent.com3 days ago
'Rape culture is omnipresent in the courtroom,' as 50 men are facing trial for raping Gisele Pelicot
France 242 days ago
Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
Raw Story5 days ago
Jacksonville Today5 days ago
The Independent2 days ago
France 243 hours ago
The New Republic4 days ago
France 242 days ago
France 243 days ago
Herbie J Pilato15 days ago
France 246 hours ago
France 2423 hours ago
Arizona Luminaria8 days ago
Herbie J Pilato25 days ago
Jacksonville Today21 days ago
Jacksonville Today2 days ago
The Independent2 days ago
Arizona Luminaria16 days ago
France 242 days ago
France 241 day ago
France 244 hours ago
The Lantern16 days ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.