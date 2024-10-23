Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Bakersfield Californian

    Lithia Motors: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

    By STATS Perform dba Automated Insights,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak

    Related Search

    Lithia MotorsAuto industry trendsElectric vehiclesLithia Motors investmentOregonMedford

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel3 days ago
    US Army Sgt. Greville Clarke charged with 27 Counts at Fort Cavazos in Texas
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily2 days ago
    Human Rights Group Demands an End to Psychiatric Abuse
    Bakersfield Californian23 hours ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria16 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    Man Killed on Cruise Ship Excursion in The Bahamas, Passenger Facing Charges
    J. Souza4 hours ago
    Recalling 'Jeffersons' Star Zara Frances Cully ('Mother Jefferson'): 46 Years After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato28 days ago
    Meet Brie: The Sweet & Tiny Puppy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney15 minutes ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today21 days ago
    Watchlist: What we're viewing in November
    Bakersfield Californian11 hours ago
    Major Hobby Lobby Competitor to Shut Down Location as Final Closing Date Is Announced
    Akeena1 day ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz12 days ago
    Rep. Aaron Bean leads Democrat Holloway by 7 points
    Jacksonville Today3 hours ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Arizona rejects thousands of mail ballots for mismatched voter signatures
    Arizona Luminaria8 days ago
    Ohio State Wexner Medical Center study suggests therapy dogs improve healthcare workers’ moods
    The Lantern16 days ago
    Whistleblower says big accounting firm hid evidence that a Saudi co-defendant helped finance 9/11
    Florida Bulldog1 day ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post21 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney10 days ago
    Q&A: Georgia House Dist. 162 candidates
    The Current GA16 days ago
    Meet Avery: The Little & Sweet Young Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    Meet The Dog Saved From Being Euthanized "Purely For Space" Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney22 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today15 days ago
    Colorado parks officials call off wolf capture operation after 19 nights without success
    Matt Whittaker12 days ago
    With Kupp and Nacua back from injury, Stafford throws 4 TD passes in Rams' 30-20 win over Vikings
    Bakersfield Californian14 hours ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz12 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy